University of Redlands designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution

The U.S. Department of Education has designated the University of Redlands as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI), recognizing the institution’s ongoing commitment to serving Hispanic/Latinx Americans among the University’s student populations.
University of Redlands Inaugural Juneteenth Event Brings Awareness to Campaign for National Holiday

Why do we need to celebrate Juneteenth and why should we fight to make it a national holiday? Those questions and more will be answered during the University of Redlands Inaugural Juneteenth event June 15-17, 2021 at redlands.edu/juneteenth. This...
University of Redlands names Krista L. Newkirk as its next President

The University of Redlands Board of Trustees announced today that Krista L. Newkirk, J.D., will serve as the 12th president of the University of Redlands. Newkirk, who will be the first female president of the U of R, is currently president of...
University of Redlands plans to return to in-person instruction in fall 2021

The University of Redlands is pleased to announce today that it plans to return to in-person instruction in fall 2021. This includes courses at the College of Arts and Sciences and the Schools of Business, Education, Theology, and Continuing...
Giving voice to Black history in the Inland Empire

Students in the Black History of the Inland Empire course are interviewing dozens of local Black elders and recording valuable oral histories to better understand the region's evolution.
University of Redlands selected to participate in California’s Climate Action Corps

California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced that the University of Redlands, along with several other organizations, will participate in the state’s newest program to battle the devastating effects of climate change.
University of Redlands welcomes new leadership in the College of Arts and Sciences

After a University search, Professor Steven Wuhs, Ph.D., has been named interim dean for the University of Redlands College of Arts and Sciences. Professor Kathleen Feeley, Ph.D. has accepted the position of associate dean. Wuhs' appointment as...
'Examining the Higher Education Response to the COVID19 Pandemic'

“Examining the Higher Education Response to the COVID19 Pandemic” to feature Hall Network Director and Faculty Fellows discussing their project to examine higher education’s response to the COVID19 pandemic. Their project examines the impact...
About

The University of Redlands is a private, nonprofit university that connects students to a world of opportunity, geared toward their passions and potential. With campuses across California, the University offers more than 55 undergraduate programs, as well as 26 graduate programs in business, education, theology, communication sciences and disorders, geographic information systems, and music—blending liberal arts and professional programs, applied and theoretical study, traditional majors and self-designed curricula. See redlands.edu.

Contacts

Jennifer Dobbs
News & Information Editor

 jennifer_dobbs@redlands.edu

909-557-4050

Stephanie Johnson
Director of Media Relations

 stephanie_johnson@redlands.edu

909-748-8075
