University of Redlands designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution
The U.S. Department of Education has designated the University of Redlands as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI), recognizing the institution’s ongoing commitment to serving Hispanic/Latinx Americans among the University’s student populations.
University of Redlands Inaugural Juneteenth Event Brings Awareness to Campaign for National Holiday
Why do we need to celebrate Juneteenth and why should we fight to make it a national holiday? Those questions and more will be answered during the University of Redlands Inaugural Juneteenth event June 15-17, 2021 at redlands.edu/juneteenth. This...
University of Redlands names Krista L. Newkirk as its next President
The University of Redlands Board of Trustees announced today that Krista L. Newkirk, J.D., will serve as the 12th president of the University of Redlands. Newkirk, who will be the first female president of the U of R, is currently president of...
University of Redlands plans to return to in-person instruction in fall 2021
The University of Redlands is pleased to announce today that it plans to return to in-person instruction in fall 2021. This includes courses at the College of Arts and Sciences and the Schools of Business, Education, Theology, and Continuing...
Giving voice to Black history in the Inland Empire
Students in the Black History of the Inland Empire course are interviewing dozens of local Black elders and recording valuable oral histories to better understand the region's evolution.
University of Redlands selected to participate in California’s Climate Action Corps
California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced that the University of Redlands, along with several other organizations, will participate in the state’s newest program to battle the devastating effects of climate change.
University of Redlands welcomes new leadership in the College of Arts and Sciences
After a University search, Professor Steven Wuhs, Ph.D., has been named interim dean for the University of Redlands College of Arts and Sciences. Professor Kathleen Feeley, Ph.D. has accepted the position of associate dean. Wuhs' appointment as...
'Examining the Higher Education Response to the COVID19 Pandemic'
“Examining the Higher Education Response to the COVID19 Pandemic” to feature Hall Network Director and Faculty Fellows discussing their project to examine higher education’s response to the COVID19 pandemic. Their project examines the impact...
Have we even seen the Best Picture nominated films? University of Redlands professor reflects on what the pandemic did for streaming and why it's a good thing
Should we even have the Oscars this year? University of Redlands professor ponders this question and reflects on what Oscar is really about.
University of Redlands expert available to comment on post-verdict mental health issues
University of Redlands Spatial Economist says pandemic has an influence on the threat of job automation
U of R professor says Governor Gavin Newsom recall is theoretically possible, but unlikely
Exploring the life and times of a renegade children’s author
In Louise Fitzhugh’s 1964 seminal children’s novel Harriet the Spy, a young girl keeps a notebook in which she records her observations about her friends, neighbors, and classmates. University of Redlands Creative Writing Professor Leslie Brody...
Industry leaders and University of Redlands faculty will look forward to a post-COVID future and examine the successes and challenges of 2020
U of R environmental economist says there is evidence carmakers can meet stricter emissions policy
23-Nov-2020 5:45 PM ESTSee All Experts