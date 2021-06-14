The U.S. Department of Education has designated the University of Redlands as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI), recognizing the institution’s ongoing commitment to serving Hispanic/Latinx Americans among the University’s student populations.

Why do we need to celebrate Juneteenth and why should we fight to make it a national holiday? Those questions and more will be answered during the University of Redlands Inaugural Juneteenth event June 15-17, 2021 at redlands.edu/juneteenth. This...

The University of Redlands Board of Trustees announced today that Krista L. Newkirk, J.D., will serve as the 12th president of the University of Redlands. Newkirk, who will be the first female president of the U of R, is currently president of...

The University of Redlands is pleased to announce today that it plans to return to in-person instruction in fall 2021. This includes courses at the College of Arts and Sciences and the Schools of Business, Education, Theology, and Continuing...

Students in the Black History of the Inland Empire course are interviewing dozens of local Black elders and recording valuable oral histories to better understand the region's evolution.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced that the University of Redlands, along with several other organizations, will participate in the state’s newest program to battle the devastating effects of climate change.

After a University search, Professor Steven Wuhs, Ph.D., has been named interim dean for the University of Redlands College of Arts and Sciences. Professor Kathleen Feeley, Ph.D. has accepted the position of associate dean. Wuhs' appointment as...

“Examining the Higher Education Response to the COVID19 Pandemic” to feature Hall Network Director and Faculty Fellows discussing their project to examine higher education’s response to the COVID19 pandemic. Their project examines the impact...

