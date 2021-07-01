Our News on Newswise
Don’t worry, the kids are cool if you cash in on their inheritance
Cash in on the kids’ inheritance and spend up big on the retirement plans – that’s the message coming from the University of South Australia as new research reveals that older people are keen to spend their well-earned savings, rather than...
1-Jul-2021 4:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Conservation concern as alien aphid detected on Kangaroo Island
An invasive species of aphid could put some threatened plant species on Kangaroo Island at risk as researchers from the University of South Australia confirm Australia’s first sighting of Aphis lugentis on the Island’s Dudley Peninsula.
30-Jun-2021 10:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
World-first artificial intelligence study to map risks of ovarian cancer in women
The University of South Australia will lead a world-first study, using artificial intelligence, to map the risks of the most fatal reproductive cancer in women worldwide so it can be detected and treated earlier.
30-Jun-2021 3:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Toxic Workplaces Increase Risk of Depression by 300 per cent
stressful workplace can take its toll on our mental health, and new evidence published in the British Medical Journal backs up this belief. A year-long population study by the University of South Australia reveals that toxic workplaces can increase...
21-Jun-2021 6:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites
The MedWalk Diet: A Step Closer to Walking Away From Dementia
It’s been named the world’s best diet for weight loss, but now researchers at the University of South Australia are confident that the Mediterranean Diet – combined with a daily bout of exercise – can also stave off dementia, slowing the...
21-Jun-2021 5:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Bootcamp or booting goals? Which is better for men’s health?
A new sports program is kicking goals for men’s health as researchers from the University of South Australia set their sights on improving physical and mental wellbeing of Australian men.
21-Jun-2021 12:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Flinders Ranges Virtual Tourists to be ‘Teleported’ into the Deep Past for World Heritage Bid
Sir David Attenborough has named it one of his favourite places on Earth, and the world will soon see why via an immersive virtual tour of the iconic Flinders Ranges.
13-Jun-2021 6:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Hush little baby don’t say a word… Giving a voice to child victims of family abuse and neglect
Children with documented child protection concerns are four times as likely to die before they reach their 16th birthday, according to confronting new research from the University of South Australia.
8-Jun-2021 11:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Sleep Maximizes Vaccine Effectiveness
12-Mar-2021 8:05 AM EST
Flexible Work: Likely or Lip Service Beyond Pandemic?
Flexible work has always been a drawcard for employees, but while managers have typically been reluctant to embrace flexible work arrangements, University of South Australia researchers warn that the topic is likely to become front and centre as...
9-Jun-2020 8:05 PM EDT
Self-regulation for kids: at home, at school and with autism
As every teacher will assert, self-regulation is the key to optimal learning; it helps kids tune in, stay focussed and be ready to learn. But what if your child isn’t wired this way? For many children, self-regulation is hard to master, but for...
1-Apr-2020 8:30 AM EDT
Kids Need Calm Not Chaos Amid Covid-19
Elbow bumps in lieu of high-fives, segregated lunchtimes and hyper hand hygiene ¬– they’re are all a part of our children’s new reality in response to Covid-19. But while kids are seemingly adapting well to the changes, University of South...
24-Mar-2020 9:00 AM EDT
Children starting school? Don't stop the bedtime story.
24-Jan-2019 10:05 PM EST
Doing School Differently
Alternative schooling programs could deliver greater learning outcomes for young people who are struggling at school, according to University of South Australia researcher, Dr Thomas Stehlik.
22-Jul-2018 10:05 PM EDT