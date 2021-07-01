University of South Australia
Adelaide, South Australia Australia

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: PiggyBank-unsplash.jpg

Don’t worry, the kids are cool if you cash in on their inheritance

Cash in on the kids’ inheritance and spend up big on the retirement plans – that’s the message coming from the University of South Australia as new research reveals that older people are keen to spend their well-earned savings, rather than...
1-Jul-2021 4:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: magnifiedAphislugentisspecimensbar1mmSKSP.jpg

Conservation concern as alien aphid detected on Kangaroo Island

An invasive species of aphid could put some threatened plant species on Kangaroo Island at risk as researchers from the University of South Australia confirm Australia’s first sighting of Aphis lugentis on the Island’s Dudley Peninsula.
30-Jun-2021 10:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

World-first artificial intelligence study to map risks of ovarian cancer in women

The University of South Australia will lead a world-first study, using artificial intelligence, to map the risks of the most fatal reproductive cancer in women worldwide so it can be detected and treated earlier.
30-Jun-2021 3:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Toxicworkplacesoriginal.jpg

Toxic Workplaces Increase Risk of Depression by 300 per cent

stressful workplace can take its toll on our mental health, and new evidence published in the British Medical Journal backs up this belief. A year-long population study by the University of South Australia reveals that toxic workplaces can increase...
21-Jun-2021 6:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Meddiet-shutterstock_415721434.jpg

The MedWalk Diet: A Step Closer to Walking Away From Dementia

It’s been named the world’s best diet for weight loss, but now researchers at the University of South Australia are confident that the Mediterranean Diet – combined with a daily bout of exercise – can also stave off dementia, slowing the...
21-Jun-2021 5:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: menwarmupexerciseshutterstock_1229898187.jpg

Bootcamp or booting goals? Which is better for men’s health?

A new sports program is kicking goals for men’s health as researchers from the University of South Australia set their sights on improving physical and mental wellbeing of Australian men.
21-Jun-2021 12:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Flinders Ranges Virtual Tourists to be ‘Teleported’ into the Deep Past for World Heritage Bid

Sir David Attenborough has named it one of his favourite places on Earth, and the world will soon see why via an immersive virtual tour of the iconic Flinders Ranges.
13-Jun-2021 6:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: ChildAbuse_shutterstock_629920388-2.jpg

Hush little baby don’t say a word… Giving a voice to child victims of family abuse and neglect

Children with documented child protection concerns are four times as likely to die before they reach their 16th birthday, according to confronting new research from the University of South Australia.
8-Jun-2021 11:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: coupleasleep_shutterstock_130173608.jpg

Sleep Maximizes Vaccine Effectiveness

12-Mar-2021 8:05 AM EST

Newswise: work-from-home_shutterstock_1698906301.jpg

Flexible Work: Likely or Lip Service Beyond Pandemic?

Flexible work has always been a drawcard for employees, but while managers have typically been reluctant to embrace flexible work arrangements, University of South Australia researchers warn that the topic is likely to become front and centre as...
9-Jun-2020 8:05 PM EDT

Newswise: shutterstock_1197518449.jpg

Self-regulation for kids: at home, at school and with autism

As every teacher will assert, self-regulation is the key to optimal learning; it helps kids tune in, stay focussed and be ready to learn. But what if your child isn’t wired this way? For many children, self-regulation is hard to master, but for...
1-Apr-2020 8:30 AM EDT

Newswise: shutterstock_445285360.jpg

Kids Need Calm Not Chaos Amid Covid-19

Elbow bumps in lieu of high-fives, segregated lunchtimes and hyper hand hygiene ¬– they’re are all a part of our children’s new reality in response to Covid-19. But while kids are seemingly adapting well to the changes, University of South...
24-Mar-2020 9:00 AM EDT

Newswise: SeuNicholls.jpg

Children starting school? Don't stop the bedtime story.

24-Jan-2019 10:05 PM EST

Doing School Differently

Alternative schooling programs could deliver greater learning outcomes for young people who are struggling at school, according to University of South Australia researcher, Dr Thomas Stehlik.
22-Jul-2018 10:05 PM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The University of South Australia is a globally connected and engaged university helping to solve the problems of industry and the professions. We are also South Australia’s largest university with over 31,000 students located across six campuses. Our teaching is industry-informed, our research is inventive and adventurous. We create knowledge that is central to global economic and social prosperity. Our graduates are the new professionals, global citizens at ease with the world and ready to create and respond to change. We are Australia’s University of Enterprise.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Bronwyn Hurrell
Associate Director

 Bronwyn.Hurrell@unisa.edu.au

61 8 830 20966

Candy Gibson
Media Officer

 candy.gibson@unisa.edu.au

+61 8 83020961

Annabel Mansfield
Media and Communications Officer

 Annabel.Mansfield@unisa.edu.au

+61 8 8302 0351

Dan Lander
Media liaison officer

 dan.lander@unisa.edu.au

See more

Rss Feedsrss_feed
Manage RSS Feeds

Aged care residents experience a different kind of reality

VR technology is helping aged care residents to improve their mental health. Cutting-edge technology is normal...
22 Dec 2020

Aboriginal women share their stories on keeping the heart strong

Photo by Steve Evans More than a decade after committing $130+ billion to Closing the Gap , there has been lit...
17 Dec 2020

‘Alarmingly high’ vitamin D deficiency in the United Kingdom

Asians living in the UK have the highest vitamin D deficiency rates of any cultural group. Over 50 per cent of...
15 Dec 2020

NHMRC Ideas Grant to support the development UniSA-Sementis peanut allergy vaccine

Researchers at UniSA and Sementis are moving a step closer to developing a vaccine for peanut allergy thanks t...
14 Dec 2020

UniSA study finds survivors of child abuse and neglect are dying young

Globally the statistics are daunting. Across countries and communities between 15 and 50 per cent of children ...
14 Dec 2020

Rewiring stroke survivors brains could alleviate depression

Repetitive trans cranial magnetic stimulation could hold the key to treating post-stroke depression University...
13 Dec 2020

Thermal energy storage the key to reducing agricultural food pollution

The burning of rice husks is a major contributor of pollution and landfill in India. UniSA thermal energy rese...
10 Dec 2020

Could chatbot be a lifeline for dementia carers?

Carers of people living with dementia are set to benefit from new research led by UniSA. Dementia. It’s ...
06 Dec 2020

Aged care medication going unchecked

New research from the Registry of Senior Australians at SAHMRI has shown just one in five older Australians re...
05 Dec 2020

Tenants with a disability at greater risk during COVID

Amost 30% of housing tenants with a disability are struggling to make ends meet. New findings released today b...
03 Dec 2020

Marine ecologist Dr Zoë Doubleday named a science superstar

Dr Zoe Doubleday University of South Australia marine ecologist Dr Zoë Doubleday has today been named a &...
02 Dec 2020

Pets, touch and COVID-19: why our furry friends are lifesavers

Lockdowns, job losses and social isolation have been the hallmarks of 2020 as COVID-19 tightens its grip on th...
02 Dec 2020

UniSA study shows over 90 per cent of Australia’s mining companies have no policy on Aboriginal engagement

A new study by the University of South Australia has found less than 10 per cent of mining companies in Austra...
02 Dec 2020

Local research collaboration cuts the wear and tear on mineral processing equipment

In a new $2.4 million research partnership between the University of South Australia, LaserBond , and the Inno...
26 Nov 2020

COVID-19 Peer Hub combats vaccine avoidance amid pandemic

More than 80 million children under the age of one at risk of vaccine-preventable diseases. UniSA researchers ...
26 Nov 2020

UniSA’s Spanish collaboration, a quest to treat skin cancerew Page

UniSA researchers are partnering with Spanish pharmaceutical company Almirall through its open innovation plat...
24 Nov 2020

Children of domestic violence: breaking the cycle of abuse

More than 60 per cent of domestic violence has been witnessed by chidren. Research shows that children suffer ...
23 Nov 2020

UniSA’s new space age technologies to boost the power of small satellites New Page

Two key UniSA research development projects that will add to the capacities of small satellites have won suppo...
23 Nov 2020

UniSA pioneers remote screening for vital health signs indicating COVID-19

UniSA designed AI software embedded in cameras can now detect vital health signs. A key symptom of COVID-19 &n...
19 Nov 2020

Mem Fox and friends make literacy research magic happen at UniSA

It’s a different kind of magic that renowned Australian children’s author, Mem Fox and the Austral...
19 Nov 2020

UniSA researchers awarded $2.8 million for new projects

New research funding awarded to the University of South Australia this week will help advance stem cell develo...
16 Nov 2020

Cashless Debit Card having no impact on problem gambling, substance abuse, or poor nutrition: study

A new study by the University of South Australia and Monash University has found the Australian Cashless Debit...
15 Nov 2020

Go (over) easy on the eggs: ‘Egg-cess’ consumption linked to diabetes.

Eat one or more eggs per day and you increase your risk of diabetes by up to 60 per cent. Scrambled, poached o...
14 Nov 2020

Is proton therapy the silver bullet for children with brain cancer?

A typical radiation dose distribution for proton therapy Adelaide is poised to open Australia’s first pr...
11 Nov 2020

Schools unfairly targeting vulnerable children with exclusion policies

Every child has a right to education and to participate in a school environment that is safe, fair and support...
09 Nov 2020

Optus and University of South Australia collaboration to drive cyber security and data science innovation in SA

Optus and the University of South Australia (UniSA) have announced a new strategic alliance designed to delive...
05 Nov 2020

Virtual reality tech to improve pedestrian safety for older Australians

A new research project from the University of South Australia will see planned upgrades to roads and pedestria...
04 Nov 2020

Cancer treatment could be replicated for COVID-19

The structure of the SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19. Beta-blockers could potentially be used to treat ...
02 Nov 2020

Writing the script for UniSA’s creative disciplines: Professor Craig Batty appointed research dean

Professor Craig Batty One of the country’s most accomplished screenwriting researchers, Professor Craig ...
01 Nov 2020

World-first study strengthens case for banning whips in horse racing

A world-first study led by the University of South Australia has found no evidence that whips used in horse ra...
29 Oct 2020

Waste not, want not: recycled water proves fruitful for greenhouse tomatoes

In the driest state in the driest continent in the world, South Australian farmers are acutely aware of the im...
29 Oct 2020

Cut chores and kill chill time: new advice to boost children’s academic achievement

Determining a child’s best daily balance of sleep, activity and relaxation can be a challenge, but if yo...
28 Oct 2020

The music stopped for SA’s party drug scene during lockdown

The latest national wastewater drug report released today shows the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown in April o...
28 Oct 2020

Global space hackathon returns to launch local entrepreneurs

UniSA’s Innovation & Collaboration Centre (ICC) is hosting a 24-hour international space hackathon i...
27 Oct 2020

Divide and conquer: a new formula to minimise ‘mathemaphobia’

To reduce maths anxiety, we need to build and grow student confidence, especially before starting a new concep...
26 Oct 2020

As suicide numbers rise – UniSA calls for a national priority on prevention strategies

As the latest national data reveals suicide rates are on the rise, UniSA Chair in Mental Health Nursing, Profe...
25 Oct 2020

New study first to link plastic ingestion and dietary metals in seabirds

Dr Lauren Roman holding a dead seabird found with plastic debris in its stomach. Photo by Lara van Raay, A new...
22 Oct 2020

Learning life skills via virtual reality: a game-changer for children with intellectual disabilities.

The virtual reality program will let a child practice a range of life skills in a safe and controlled environm...
21 Oct 2020

Channel 7 Children’s Research Foundation supports seven UniSA projects to improve children’s health and wellbeing

The University of South Australia has won almost $550,000 in research funding from the Channel 7 Children&rsqu...
21 Oct 2020

International recognition for UniSA sociologist

UniSA Dean of External Engagement and Executive Director of the Hawke EU Jean Monnet Centre of Excellence and ...
21 Oct 2020

New approach to fighting cancer could reduce costs and side effects

Cancer cells are targeted by bioengineered immune cells in the patient's sytem CAR-T biotherapeutics company C...
19 Oct 2020

The ‘Goldilocks Day’: the perfect day for kids’ bone health

Not too little, not too much – Goldilocks’ ‘just right’ approach can now assess childr...
17 Oct 2020

Reviving Melbourne’s $1.5-billion live music scene is crucial for Victoria’s COVID recovery

Ahead of Victorian Premier Dan Andrews announcement about easing of COVID restrictions this Sunday, University...
15 Oct 2020

UniSA partners with Adelaide Women’s Prison to design parenting program

A parenting education program for mothers in the Adelaide Women’s Prison is being designed and evaluated...
14 Oct 2020

Economic overhaul needed to support struggling regional areas

Australia’s regional towns have been dealt some savage economic blows in recent years, but a new project...
14 Oct 2020

Families and researchers work together to shed light on stillbirth and perinatal death

Stillbirth and perinatal death are deeply personal tragedies for families and for many, the loss is compounded...
13 Oct 2020

Osteoarthritis biomarker could help cut $23 billion health bill

University of South Australia researchers are a step closer to finding a new biomarker for osteoarthritis, a p...
11 Oct 2020

Wear and repair in osteoarthritis: exercise, not surgery, is the key

Ask the 2.2 million Australians who live with osteoarthritis to describe their condition and, invariably, &lsq...
11 Oct 2020

Remote stores remove the sugar hit and business is going strong

In a new and ground-breaking study , Healthy Stores 2020 , an international research team has shown that chang...
08 Oct 2020

It ain’t great to stay up late

Adults and children who regularly go to bed late are more likely to have an unbalanced diet, watch more screen...
01 Oct 2020

The proof is in the pudding: Aged care residents eat more when served larger portions

Up to 70 per cent of elderly people living in aged care facilities are suffering from malnutrition, the primar...
01 Oct 2020

High-fibre diet, low level inflammation: sidestepping the effects of radiation

Loved or hated, the humble oat could be the new superfood for cancer patients as international research shows ...
29 Sep 2020

Globally recognised property and housing economics Professor joins UniSA

The University of South Australia has appointed internationally recognised property and housing affordability ...
28 Sep 2020

One-size-fits-all is no fit for heart health

From Weight Watchers to wearable tech – wherever we look, there are messages encouraging us to stay fit ...
28 Sep 2020

Caps and gowns make a popular return as first UniSA graduates cross the stage since COVID-19 hit

The University of South Australia will be the first university in the State to hold a physical graduation cere...
27 Sep 2020

Recognising a champion for higher education, UniSA to dedicate the Bradley Building

The University of South Australia Council has voted unanimously to honour the life and contribution of former ...
24 Sep 2020

World-first study links obesity with reduced brain plasticity

A world-first study has found that severely overweight people are less likely to be able to re-wire their brai...
24 Sep 2020

Planning greener, healthier cities – from the data up

A new study by the University of South Australia indicates important gaps in urban planning data need to be ad...
24 Sep 2020

The book that changed the marketing mindset - celebrating 10 Years of How Brand Grow

Marketers aren’t known for their love of numbers, most preferring art to science and theory to facts.&nb...
23 Sep 2020

Life in lockdown: health-wise, it’s not as bad as you think

While Victorians continue to endure restrictions from a second wave of COVID-19 , new research from the Univer...
22 Sep 2020

New study reveals why flu can be devastating for pregnant women

A new study published today involving the University of South Australia (UniSA) helps explain why the flu can ...
21 Sep 2020

Boys’ club barriers create issues for Australian boards

Pale, male and stale – it’s certainly stereotypical, but it’s a saying that still holds wate...
21 Sep 2020

UniSA wastewater research shows South Aussies took a “sober” approach to lockdown

Researchers from the University of South Australia have just published results from wastewater analysis in Ade...
21 Sep 2020

Early birds vs night owls: for diabetics, an early bedtime is best

Night owls have an excessively sedentary lifestyle characterised by low levels of physical activity. Early to ...
20 Sep 2020

“Screen test” for UniSA’s next generation movie makers

A group of top students at the University of South Australia will earn the chance to showcase their own short ...
18 Sep 2020

Addressing the mental health needs of asylum seekers: A compassionate and trauma-informed approach

A new study by The University of South Australia has found mental health issues such as post-traumatic stress ...
17 Sep 2020

Devi mangiare! Why culture may be contributing to disordered eating among Italian-Australian women

“You have to eat!” It’s a sentiment that illustrates how central food is to Italian culture,...
16 Sep 2020

Decoding the genetics that drive disease

From Alzheimer’s to obesity, life can change dramatically if you discover you have a genetic risk of dis...
15 Sep 2020

Privacy, blockchain and the Internet of Things – Can we keep control of our own identities?

New research from The University of South Australia indicates there are key privacy issues inherent to current...
09 Sep 2020

Entrepreneurship: UniSA and City of Unley show it’s not just a young people’s game

The [email protected] program will encourage intergenerational learning. Business activity will shift gear in the...
09 Sep 2020

Suicide on screen: getting the message right can support better mental health outcomes

13 Reasons Why is just one of several widely successful shows to hit our screens in recent years that contains...
09 Sep 2020

‘One size fits all’ medication approach doesn’t work in pregnancy

New research led by the University of South Australia shows that a blanket approach to prescribing medication ...
08 Sep 2020

Endometriosis: no cure, but diagnosis could avert surgery

Jasmin Teurlings is one of 700,000 Australians who have endometriosis, a chronic, painful gynaecological condi...
06 Sep 2020

Psychological abuse: obstetric care must delve deeper

Women with children are three times more likely to experience domestic violence than women without children. A...
04 Sep 2020

Red hot meat: the wrong recipe for heart disease

From MasterChef to MKR , the world’s best chefs have taught us how to barbecue, grill and panfry a steak...
03 Sep 2020

Now you see it, now you don’t: adding chameleon-like capabilities to defence drones

In conjunction with the Department of Defence, University of South Australia material scientists have develope...
03 Sep 2020

WA expert in child abuse and neglect joins the Australian Centre for Child Protection at UniSA

Western Australia’s nationally and internationally recognised researcher in child maltreatment, Associat...
28 Aug 2020

A coffee and catnap keep you sharp on the nightshift

A simple coffee and a quick catnap could be the cure for staying alert on the nightshift as new research from ...
28 Aug 2020

3MT winner finds a unique way to halt construction waste

The picture tells the story more graphically than any statistic: 20 million tonnes of construction materials d...
28 Aug 2020

UniSA earns QS 5 Star Plus ratings and a reputation for superior support for students in the Good Unis Guide

For the first time in its history, the University of South Australia has been awarded a 5 Star Plus Rating by ...
27 Aug 2020

Green energy heat system to reduce industrial gas use by up to 80 per cent

Australia is currently considering a range of options to stimulate post-COVID economic recovery, including wei...
26 Aug 2020

Genetic discovery delivers new hope for aggressive breast cancers

Aggressive breast cancer cells showing the ZCCHC24 molecules (highlighted in red). Groundbreaking cancer resea...
25 Aug 2020

Lost for words? Don’t worry, speech therapy will help find them

Ever wondered how many different words are stored in a human brain? For most English-speaking adults it’...
24 Aug 2020

Three Minute Thesis (3MT®) goes virtual

How difficult is it to condense three years’ worth of research into just three minutes? Seven PhD finali...
23 Aug 2020

Dementia education: an age-friendly future starts with our kids

School-based dementia education could deliver much needed empathy and understanding for older generations as n...
23 Aug 2020

Urgent work needed to protect Morialta from invasive species

The most comprehensive plant survey of Morialta Conservation Park in 16 years has flagged potential threats to...
19 Aug 2020

The architecture of health: modern lessons from the medical buildings of the past

When UniSA architecture researcher, Dr Julie Collins , sat down a couple years ago to begin writing a book on ...
17 Aug 2020

Hidden secrets written in stone: Decoding Hallett Cove with virtual reality

Beyond the Ice is brought to life in spectacular 3D detail to reveal ancient and hidden stories of a fossilise...
16 Aug 2020

SA Tall Poppies pursue a prescription for safer aged care

Dr Janet Sluggett Two UniSA researchers working to improve medication use and the quality of aged care in Aust...
14 Aug 2020

WTF, when will scientists learn to use fewer acronyms?

Have you heard of DNA? It stands for Do Not Abbreviate apparently. Jokes aside, it’s the most widely use...
13 Aug 2020

Sharp jump in stillbirths during COVID lockdown

A four-fold increase in stillbirths in a large UK maternity hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic might also b...
13 Aug 2020

When you’re smiling, the whole world really does smile with you

When your muscles say you’re happy, you’re more likely to see the world around you in a positive w...
11 Aug 2020

Maximising solar self-consumption by rethinking PV panel orientation

Over two million Australian households – more than 20 per cent – now have rooftop photovoltaic (PV...
09 Aug 2020

Heavier smoking linked to skyrocketing health risks

Each cigarette smoked a day by heavier smokers increases the risk of contracting some diseases by more than 30...
06 Aug 2020

Arts research scholarships keep students on the creative path

Two talented Adelaide students have been granted the opportunity to pursue their arts dreams despite the ...
05 Aug 2020

UniSA presents your Virtual Open Day and now, more than a month of career and enrolment advice at your fingertips

In what has been a trying year for everyone, but one where COVID-19 challenges have been met with new ideas an...
05 Aug 2020

35-second scan could pick the next sporting champion

A 3D body scanner could replace manual anthropometric tests and MRIs for athletes.  How hard is it to pic...
03 Aug 2020

ANISOP and UniSA partner to deliver infection resistant dental implants

Advanced research into the amazing antimicrobial properties found in creatures and plants has laid the groundw...
02 Aug 2020

4.5-billion-year-old meteorite and other Stars on display as Adelaide Planetarium reopens

The Adelaide Planetarium will be re-opening tomorrow (Saturday, August 1 2020) after being closed since March ...
31 Jul 2020

Keep safe and cool in the pool: novel chip sensor makes swimming pools safer

A new microchip that enables continuous monitoring of pH and chlorine levels in swimming pools will vastly imp...
29 Jul 2020

UniSA’s Future Fellows to advance environmental and biological solutions

Support of more than $1.5 million has been awarded to two new Future Fellows at UniSA to progress research in ...
29 Jul 2020

Could our beloved Aussie rules footy be turning into soccer?

The 2019 Australian Football League (AFL) season was the lowest scoring season in more than 50 years, despite ...
28 Jul 2020

UniSA’s health students step up to the plate to help curb Australia’s $170 billion medical bill

Student Lucy Bunge and client David Byrne in the Rehab Gym, UniSA Physiotherapy Clinic People living with chro...
28 Jul 2020

A fresh perspective on the highlights of Australian popular music – new book, with series to follow

It’s hardly unusual or surprising that the self-reflective gaze of popular culture is often preoccupied ...
28 Jul 2020

Rethinking women’s mental health following partner abuse

When one in six Australian women report experiencing physical and/or sexual violence – and one in four r...
27 Jul 2020

Is it a bird, a plane? Not superman, but a flapping wing drone

Swifts are the inspiration for the flapping wing drone A drone prototype that mimics the aerobatic manoeuvres ...
22 Jul 2020

Which is more creative, the arts or the sciences?

I nternational expert in creativity and innovation, UniSA’s Professor David Cropley , is calling for Aus...
21 Jul 2020

Local partnership delivers world-leading ‘smarts’ to shipbuilding

In a partnership set to deliver world-leading manufacturing technologies to the Hunter Class Frigate Program ,...
21 Jul 2020

Different approach needed to ‘buy time’ and tackle COVID-19

A prominent Australian pharmacologist has called for a new approach to treating COVID-19 as hopes fade of find...
15 Jul 2020

COVID-19 Round II – A battle between devil-may-care and hyper-vigilance

As greater Melbourne clicks into lockdown and cases of COVID-19 erupt in other states, the emotional highs and...
14 Jul 2020

Whole body scans for trauma patients cut time spent in emergency departments

A patient undergoes a whole body CT. Ever sat in an ambulance or crowded emergency room with a loved one who h...
12 Jul 2020

Supercharged bandages to revolutionise chronic wound treatment

World-first plasma-coated bandages with the power to attack infection and inflammation could revolutionise the...
12 Jul 2020

When child care meets aged care, worlds align

While our oldest and youngest generations may seem worlds apart, a new ageing well initiative will bring them ...
09 Jul 2020

New research shows child abuse and neglect results in increased hospitalisations in childhood and beyond

In a new UniSA study published in the leading international journal, Child Abuse and Neglect , UniSA researche...
09 Jul 2020

Researchers pioneer early diagnostic tool for Parkinson’s disease

University of South Australia researchers are pioneering a new method to more accurately diagnose Parkinson&rs...
07 Jul 2020

UniSA to lead world first observatory to measure the psychosocial safety climate of workplaces

Co-Director of the University of South Australia’s Centre for Workplace Excellence , Professor Maureen D...
06 Jul 2020

New research to support Upper Spencer Gulf communities

The Australian Alliance for Social Enterprise (TAASE) at The University of South Australia is undertaking new ...
02 Jul 2020

Mothering in domestic violence: protecting children behind closed doors

As emerging data shows an alarming rise of domestic violence during the pandemic, researchers at the Universit...
02 Jul 2020

Locked down and liquored up? UniSA research reveals the truth about Australians’ drinking during COVID-19

Researchers at the University of South Australia’s Ehrenberg Bass Institute for Marketing Science have f...
01 Jul 2020

Your commuter coffee made sustainable, thanks to SA industry partnership

In an innovative local collaboration, design and manufacturing packaging company, Detpak , has teamed up with ...
30 Jun 2020

More than medicine: pain-relief drug delivers choices for mothers in labour

Choice and control are important factors for ensuring a positive childbirth experience, yet until recently, li...
01 Jul 2020

Local startups accepted into Venture Catalyst program to kick-start global ventures

The Innovation & Collaboration Centre at UniSA today announced the seven local startups who will take part...
25 Jun 2020

Report: Arts festivals key for reviving South Australia’s post-pandemic tourism

South Australia has long been synonymous with world class arts festivals but, like festivals the world over, t...
29 Jun 2020

UniSA: young and on the rise

The University of South Australia has risen in both the latest Times Higher Education Young University Ranking...
24 Jun 2020

Tiny molecule could protect newborns from brain damage

Oxygen deprivation can be the worst start to a newborn’s life, resulting in brain damage, epilepsy, deve...
01 Jul 2020

Breakthrough discovery to transform prostate cancer treatment

A novel formulation of the prostate cancer drug abiraterone acetate – currently marketed as Zytiga - wil...
21 Jun 2020

Call the midwife has translated from the screen into real life

Call The Midwife is one of the most loved shows on television, regularly watched by a global audience of 11 mi...
18 Jun 2020

Vitamin D could help mitigate chemotherapy side effects

As many cancer patients will confirm, the chemotherapy prescribed to kill the disease is often more debilitati...
19 Aug 2020

National police check anomaly a barrier for much needed volunteers

A 40-year-old arrest for possession of a small amount of marijuana could prevent even the most accomplished an...
17 Jun 2020

Researchers flush out worrying trend of designer drug use

I n a sign that designer drugs are becoming more prevalent in Australia, synthetic cathinones – commonly...
15 Jun 2020

Bullying will only be addressed once we look beyond the school gate

It is a mistake to see bullying as just a school-based problem for teachers to tackle, rather than a whole-of-...
12 Jun 2020

Flexible work: likely or lip service beyond pandemic?

Flexible work has always been a drawcard for employees, but while managers have typically been reluctant to em...
11 Jun 2020

Shining a light on how exercise reduces cataract risk

Chinese and Australian researchers have combined studies of more than 170,000 people and found conclusive evid...
08 Jun 2020

Weird Science

White lab coats and dangerous experiments all epitomise the ‘mad scientist’ from many a Hollywood ...
05 Jun 2020

UniSA nails the true value of PhD mentoring with L’Oréal Australia & New Zealand

Professor Marnie Hughes-Warrington, DVC Research and Enterprise at UniSA is a long-term mentor of PhD students...
04 Jun 2020

Alien frog invasion wreaks havoc on natural habitat

Indiscriminate feeding by an alien population of the carnivorous spotted-thighed frog – could severely a...
03 Jun 2020

New contraceptive gel - from bench to US FDA approval

Research into the development of a new vaginal gel, initiated by UniSA Pharmaceutical Scientist, Professor San...
03 Jun 2020

One in six medications prescribed to older people causing more harm than good

Around one million Australians over the age of 70 are taking at least one medication every day that is ca...
02 Jun 2020

Winter at home is much more enjoyable in a warm house

Winter is here and, even with COVID-19 lockdowns easing, the large number of Australians still working from ho...
28 May 2020

Tourism: what’s our new normal?

After months of lockdown, it’s no surprise that people are itching to get out and about. But with ongoin...
02 Jun 2020

UniSA brings industry expertise and research together to strive for Zero homelessness

The pursuit of zero homelessness in Australia is one step closer this week as renowned social change expert an...
27 May 2020

Trains and buses face huge challenges to accommodate anxious commuters as cycling and walking gain favour

What’s the future for public transport and other commuting options for people in a COVID-19 world, where...
27 May 2020

Total revamp needed to secure the future of Aussie tourism

A complete reset of Australia’s tourism industry is necessary to ensure its future success, according to...
25 May 2020

SA scientists identify obscure protein responsible for advanced breast cancer

S outh Australian scientists have made a critical breakthrough, discovering how an obscure protein causes brea...
25 May 2020

Masonic Charities funding boosts SA’s online mental health lifeline for all Australians

In one of the most challenging years this century, Australians have confronted spiralling drought, catastrophi...
25 May 2020

Augmented reality helps teens tackle anxiety, head on

Augmented reality could help teens take control of their mental wellness, as new research from the University ...
25 May 2020

New work hopes to help address the ‘shocking tale of neglect’ in Australia’s aged care sector

A $1.3 million Federal Government fellowship announced in the past week will go a long way towards understandi...
24 May 2020

UniSA and UOW join forces to build AI capability for Defence

A new collaboration between the University of South Australia (UniSA) and the University of Wollongong (UOW) i...
22 May 2020

UniSA leads community engagement with ARC Linkage Grants

The University of South Australia has been awarded almost $1.5 million in research grants through the ARC Link...
21 May 2020

Harness artificial intelligence and take control your health

Sedentary behaviours, poor sleep and questionable food choices are major contributors of chronic disease, incl...
23 Aug 2020

UniSA’s new Industry 4.0 Testlab ready to help industry fire up post COVID-19 isolation

A new $2million high-tech Industry 4.0 Testlab at UniSA will be up and ready to support industry innovation as...
20 May 2020

Next-gen nano technologies to tackle infection and diagnose disease

Next-gen nano technologies that can prevent infection and diagnose disease are set to transform the medical in...
20 May 2020

New wearable devices set to diagnose medical conditions such as preeclampsia, epilepsy and heart attacks

Transforming how common health conditions are diagnosed using point-of-care and wearable bio diagnostic device...
20 May 2020

Multicultural award honours Hawke Centre’s contribution to building a more harmonious society

The Bob Hawke Prime Ministerial Centre at UniSA has been acknowledged with the Community Award for its contrib...
19 May 2020

UniSA wins $7.8m for new research to prevent infections, diagnose medical conditions and improve aged care

F our UniSA researchers have collectively been awarded $7.8 million to develop new health and medical technolo...
19 May 2020

Parliamentary watchdog frowns on plans to share facial recognition data

T he COVIDSafe contact-tracing app is not the only technology causing furrowed brows among human rights groups...
19 May 2020

UniSA research shows promising signs in the fight against drug-resistant superbugs

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the globe, effective medical treatment against bacteria an...
19 May 2020

Rebuilding Australia’s creative industries after COVID-19: More than an economic imperative

The shock felt by Australia’s cultural sector during the coronavirus pandemic cannot be overstated &ndas...
19 May 2020

Managing mental health with yoga

The ancient practice of yoga could provide a sustainable exercise alternative for thousands of people isolatin...
18 May 2020

Mastering defence systems engineering at UniSA

Defence industry engineers aspiring to move into senior engineering and leadership positions, now have a bette...
17 May 2020

‘Like looking for a needle in a haystack’: UniSA joins global hunt to find key molecule to block COVID-19

A UniSA molecular biologist is working with a world leader in artificial intelligence-based drug discovery to ...
17 May 2020

Binge drinkers beware, Drunkorexia is calling

Mojito, appletini or a simple glass of fizz – they may take the edge off a busy day, but if you find you...
14 May 2020

Remembering Bob – game changing PM, peacemaker and champion for social justice

Saturday May 16 is the first anniversary of the death of former Australian Prime Minister, Bob Hawke, and The ...
14 May 2020

Excess coffee consumption a culprit for poor health

Cappuccino, latte or short black, coffee is one of the most commonly consumed drinks in the world. But whether...
13 May 2020

200 years after Florence Nightingale’s birth, nurses are on the front line, battling a silent killer

It seems fitting that on the 200 th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth, nurses are being celebr...
11 May 2020

South Australia to lead $3.4 million study into the genomic causes of pregnancy loss

Working with a national team of collaborators, the University of South Australia and Women’s and Childre...
11 May 2020

Raise your glass: new nanotech clears haze from white wine

Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon, or Chardonnay – when you reach for your favourite white, it’s the clean...
10 May 2020

UniSA Business secures another leading international endorsement

University of South Australia (UniSA) business education and research has been awarded another significant int...
07 May 2020

Globalisation the cause and the cure for COVID-19

Social scientists around the world are taking stock, as the impact of COVID-19 has brought international trave...
07 May 2020

High density imaging offers solution to counterfeiting

Governments, industry and consumers have faced the issue of counterfeit goods for a long time. Advancements in...
05 May 2020

Surgical instruments wrongly left inside a patient may not be detected for more than 6 months

When a drain tube, vascular stent or surgical pack is wrongly left in a person’s body following surgery ...
04 May 2020

Home gardens set to save households $250 a year

Covid-19 has sparked a rush to establish home gardens and a desire for self-sufficiency, but how successful ar...
04 May 2020

Upskilling aged care sector for a big future beyond COVID-19

The Federal Government’s recovery package to upskill workers critical to Australia’s recovery post...
04 May 2020

UniSA research uncovers treatment combo that sees smokers six times more likely to stop smoking and stay smoke-free

New research led by the University of South Australia has found that smokers who receive the medication vareni...
01 May 2020

Has a $60 billion hit to our economy been worth it?

This week it was revealed that Australia is projected to lose $60 billion as a result of the stringent measure...
30 Apr 2020

HRM practices a predictor for business resilience after layoffs

As retrenchments continue to cloud the foreseeable future of businesses worldwide, new research  from the...
29 Apr 2020

COVID-19 reveals both a gaping hole and a silver lining in Australia’s manufacturing sector

Adelaide packaging company Detmold was super quick off the mark last month when it put up its hand to produce ...
29 Apr 2020

Leg up for UniSA’s podiatry students as 3D-printed feet put them strides ahead of the rest

3D-printed feet – complete with calluses, corns and fake toenails – will enable UniSA’s podi...
26 Apr 2020

Virgin collapse may signal start of new era for the aviation industry – and it’s not all doom and gloom

The fate of Virgin Australia may be in the hands of administrators, but strong interest from major investors s...
26 Apr 2020

Aussie veterans find new verve for life through art therapy

Aussie veterans could be afforded a new lease on life as ground-breaking research from the University of South...
23 Apr 2020

New $36m national program to preserve the Antarctic

UniSA and South Australian Museum invertebrates expert, Associate Professor Mark Stevens, will join a team of ...
21 Apr 2020

UniSA welcomes State Government $13.8 million package for international students

UniSA Vice-Chancellor Professor David Lloyd has welcomed the State Government’s announcement today of a ...
20 Apr 2020

UniSA to offer short course in aged care to help upskill Australians in critical areas post Covid-19

The University of South Australia will offer a six-month course in aged care as part of a Federal Government r...
20 Apr 2020

UniSA’s new Director of Research and Innovation Services to provide solidarity and leadership in turbulent times

As the University of South Australia embarks on a new strategic direction through Enterprise25, we’re pl...
19 Apr 2020

UniSA in joint project to help halt the spread of Covid-19

In an Australian first, millions of respirator and surgical masks made by Adelaide packing company Detmold wil...
18 Apr 2020

UniSA’s Venture Catalyst ensuring startups don’t stop

Applications are open until the end of April for the Venture Catalyst program which helps support and grow sta...
15 Apr 2020

Daddy day-care: new-look flexible work options, thanks to pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is putting flexible work on the table for thousands of fathers as they prove that workin...
05 Jul 2020

UniSA’s industry workshops help keep defence sector innovation fired up amid COVID-19

Years of hard work have gone into developing the networks and connections, the expertise and investments and t...
14 Apr 2020

Government program fails to boost literacy in remote schools

A $30-million Federal Government program designed to improve literacy for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islande...
07 Apr 2020

Don’t forget our kids. OT researchers urge extra support for home schooling vulnerable children

As Australia’s teachers strive to shift education online, parents everywhere are bracing for change, but...
07 Apr 2020

UniSA confirms long history of global business education excellence

University of South Australia’s business education has once again earned global endorsement for excellen...
07 Apr 2020

Helping frontline community service workers respond to the challenges of COVID-19

As the social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to spread through the Australian community, many peopl...
07 Apr 2020

Quarantined in tiny hotel rooms? Welcome to our world, say Australia’s submarine workers

Right now, thousands of returned travellers are being quarantined in hotel rooms across Australia, in some con...
06 Apr 2020

Can COVID-19 be the “mother of reinvention”? Making workforce transition is possible

It’s a devastating figure, more than one million Australians have found themselves unemployed in the spa...
05 Jul 2020

Research pinpoints which Australian cities take biggest economic blow from COVID-19

In an international collaboration between the University of South Australia Business School , the Hunter Found...
02 Apr 2020

Maltreated children four times more likely to miss school

A study of almost 300,000 Australian children over 12 years has revealed that those who have suffered “s...
02 Apr 2020

Self-regulation for kids: at home, at school and with autism

As every teacher will assert, self-regulation is the key to optimal learning; it helps kids tune in, stay focu...
31 Mar 2020

UniSA offering $10k to develop new business ideas in regional SA

The Innovation & Collaboration Centre (ICC) at UniSA’s Whyalla campus is seeking applications for th...
31 Mar 2020

JobKeeper initiative puts the Liberals onside with workers

University of South Australia Professor in Human Resource Management, Jimmy Donaghey says while the national $...
31 Mar 2020

COVID-19 social distancing will drive remote collaboration innovation

Over the past fortnight or so, many Australians have become newly acquainted with remote collaboration technol...
01 Apr 2020

Property under fire: tenants, property owners and older Australians bear the brunt of Covid-19

Property experts at the University of South Australia are urging the government to implement immediate rental ...
30 Mar 2020

Mixed news for women when it comes to radiotherapy: worse side effects but more likely to be cured

Women undergoing radiotherapy for many cancers are more likely than men to be cured, but the side effects are ...
29 Mar 2020

Working from home? Count your virtual blessings

If you are one of the thousands of lucky workers who have been able to make the transition to working from hom...
05 Jul 2020

5 tips for business survival in pandemic

As CEOs and executives struggle to deal with the fallout from Covid-19, internationally renowned business grow...
27 Mar 2020

Going online gets real as we inch towards full isolation

From the couch choir to YouTube yoga, online communities are flourishing, as the restrictions on social gather...
26 Mar 2020

UniSA to support SA schools during transition to online education

Following the announcement by South Australian Minister for Education, John Gardner , that the State’s s...
26 Mar 2020

UniSA working on ‘pandemic drone’ to detect coronavirus

A ‘pandemic drone’ to remotely monitor and detect people with infectious respiratory conditions is...
01 Apr 2020

Stockpile on sleep, not supermarket staples to protect from COVID-19

As panic-buyers continue to leave supermarket shelves bare, University of South Australia sleep experts are re...
25 Mar 2020

Shift from public transport to private cars as COVID-19 spreads

Public transport use in Adelaide has plummeted with the increase in COVID-19 cases as commuters shun buses, tr...
24 Mar 2020

Kids need calm not chaos amid Covid-19

Elbow bumps in lieu of high-fives, segregated lunchtimes and hyper hand hygiene ­– they’re are...
23 Mar 2020

Celebrating our champion of education and equity Professor Denise Bradley

The University of South Australia community has paid tribute to one of the most influential leaders in the his...
19 Mar 2020

Encourage exercise but steer clear of screens: keeping kids busy in pandemic

As social distancing policies come into play and schools progressively cancel sports, excursions and extra-cur...
19 Mar 2020

Feel like “the sky is falling”? Don’t worry Henny Penny, you are not alone.

As the worst pandemic in more than 100 years unfolds around the world, many, many, people are feeling a range ...
01 Apr 2020

Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates

The health and safety of all our staff and students is paramount at the University of South Australia. UniSA i...
16 Mar 2020

Pets can protect against suicide in older people

It’ s a sad fact that suicide rates among people over 60 are the highest of any age group in Australia, ...
15 Mar 2020

Where hope resides: One year on from the Christchurch massacre

Today marks one year since 51 New Zealand Muslims were massacred at two Christchurch Mosques in a premeditated...
12 Mar 2020

Special funds from UniSA to support community and wildlife recovery on Kangaroo Island

University of South Australia Vice Chancellor Professor David Lloyd has unlocked special funds to help fire-ra...
12 Mar 2020

Small steps bring about big gains for women in higher education

It is almost unbelievable in the year 2020, but in academic circles, work attributed to male authors is still ...
10 Mar 2020

Education the key to equal parenting rights for same-sex couples

Same-sex marriage may have been given the green (or rainbow) light in Australia in 2017, but it appears there ...
10 Mar 2020

UniSA’s new Dean of Industry and Enterprise to spearhead more worldwide industry engagement

The University of South Australia has appointed Professor Frank Wagner to a strategic new role at UniSA, dedic...
10 Mar 2020

Curcumin is the spice of life when delivered via tiny nanoparticles

For years, curry lovers have sworn by the anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric, but its active compound, c...
05 Mar 2020

Tunnel fire safety: with only minutes to respond, fire education really counts

Content ...
03 Mar 2020

Why runner’s addiction is adding to your injury woes

Each week, more than three million Australians lace up their running shoes, spurred on by the psychological, h...
03 Mar 2020

Designing a city without cars – for the sake of the kids

More than half of Australian households own two or more motor vehicles, while only seven per cent own none &nd...
03 Mar 2020

“What do stars do? They shine” … UniSA honours author and creative dynamo, Neil Gaiman

The creator of Stardust and Coraline , American Gods , Good Omens (with Sir Terry Pratchett) and prize-winning...
02 Mar 2020

The fantastical Adelaide Fringe: a cultural cure for ‘brain drain’

From sky-high acrobatics to sultry-sequined burlesque, Adelaide’s annual Fringe festival has long been t...
02 Apr 2020

Still a fan of the golden tan? Tune in to social media and tone down your risk of skin cancer

Social media smarts could make you less susceptible to skin cancer as new research shows that media literacy s...
25 Feb 2020

Engineering, health and business lead UniSA’s educational and research engagement with India

Whether it be researching sophisticated surface engineering, investigating improved profitability and producti...
24 Feb 2020

Defence industry collaboration helps find a life-raft in the ocean - UniSA, REDARC, Raytheon partnership cleans up radar sea clutter

High seas and storms can make radar detection of objects in the ocean extremely difficult and when there are l...
18 Feb 2020

Is Australia’s health system failing kids with autism?

Parents of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are calling for changes to mainstream health services ...
17 Feb 2020

Mother Nature: reshaping modern play spaces for children’s health

A world first review of the importance of nature play could transform children’s play spaces, supporting...
16 Feb 2020

A brighter future for victims of child abuse and neglect

Every child has the right to health and a life free from fear and violence. Yet, each year, millions of childr...
19 Feb 2020

I spy with my digital eye … a tiger’s breathing, a lion’s pulse

A pilot study undertaken by researchers from the University of South Australia at Adelaide Zoo, has developed ...
12 Feb 2020

Red card! Depression linked to low sports activity

From a friendly game of soccer to sweating it solo in the gym, most of us know that exercise is good for our h...
11 Feb 2020

Home-grown aerial mapping and intelligence system provides crucial support to fire recovery on Kangaroo Island

Real-time maps of the Kangaroo Island fire-front created using innovative new technologies developed by SA com...
10 Feb 2020

Australia’s creative industries ‘entrenched in gender and diversity imbalance’ at the highest levels

A n analysis of Australia’s film, television and radio industries reveals a serious gender and diversity...
10 Feb 2020

Shall I compare thee to an emoji of a summer’s day....just what is the language of love in the 21st century?

It may not be a Shakespearean sonnet, but the language of love in the 21 st century is just as affectionate an...
07 Feb 2020

Swedish internship gives UniSA students a head-start in defence careers

South Australian university students have an exciting new pathway to careers at one of the world’s leadi...
06 Feb 2020

Sugar ants’ preference for pee may reduce greenhouse gas emissions

An unlikely penchant for pee is putting a common sugar ant on the map, as new research from the University of ...
06 Feb 2020

Want a more elastic brain? Try mixing up your workout

Looking for an exercise regime that gives both the heart and brain the best workout? A new study from the Univ...
05 Feb 2020

Australia’s first space incubator seeks global applicants for 2020 program

The University of South Australia’s Innovation & Collaboration Centre (ICC) is now accepting applica...
04 Feb 2020

You’ve survived cancer: what next?

On World Cancer Day , University of South Australia researchers are calling for more support for cancer surviv...
04 Feb 2020

More than pork barrelling, sports rorts impact the nation’s health

Over a quarter of Australians are obese, and more than a third are overweight, and while much focus of the cur...
03 Feb 2020

Exhibition unearths the silent witnesses to history

From the iconic Australian gum to the introduced jacaranda, the trees that characterise the landscape around u...
30 Jan 2020

BREXIT… and now for the hard part. Three trade futures for the UK post Brexit, and no bonus for Australia

University of South Australia researcher into the effects of European integration on economic and employment r...
30 Jan 2020

Weaving a deeper understanding of Aboriginal Elder knowledge

For more than 40,000 years, the Aboriginal people of Australia have used cultural activities such as storytell...
29 Jan 2020

Australia Day recognition for UniSA’s enterprising staff, alumni and friends

Vice Chancellor of the University of South Australia, Professor David Lloyd has congratulated members of the U...
28 Jan 2020

Researchers say children need pop music literacy lessons to start in Reception

Children should learn about the media’s influence – particularly the influence of popular music &n...
27 Jan 2020

Rising from the ashes: volunteers and good science will be vital to bush recovery after catastrophic fires

F or the past 30 years, University of South Australia ecologist Joan Gibbs has nurtured 70 acres of semi-natur...
27 Jan 2020

UniSA honours the “voice of cycling” at Santos Tour Down Under gala event

The University of South Australia has awarded its highest honour to cycling and sports journalism legend, Phil...
25 Jan 2020

No alcohol please, pass the probiotics and super juice instead

A growing demand for healthier drink options is putting the hospitality sector on notice as patrons increasing...
23 Jan 2020

Tick-tock! The countdown is on for back-to-school sleep routines

With less that a week to go until the start of a new school year, parents are preparing themselves for the ine...
23 Jan 2020

New grant for high tech equipment boosts research into human health and biology, food technology, advanced manufacturing and more

Researchers in South Australia are set to benefit from an almost $1million investment in mass spectrometry thr...
21 Jan 2020

Parent confidence is key to keeping kids from unhealthy foods

As the countdown to a new school year begins, many parents will soon find themselves facing the often-arduous ...
20 Jan 2020

UniSA neuroscientist busts myths about pain at special TDU session

University of South Australia researcher Associate Professor Tasha Stanton will join forces with cycling legen...
20 Jan 2020

UniSA offers video gamers a chance to realise their dream job

F amiliar with Hollow Knight ? For those in the dark, it’s a video game about a little bug on a quest to...
20 Jan 2020

UniSA cycling seminar opens the door to improved performance for all riders

When the 236 professional cyclists hit the road at this year’s Santos Tour Down Under, they’ll hav...
16 Jan 2020

UniSA reaches for the stars and focuses on human spaceflight

T he Southern Hemisphere Space Studies Program (SHSSP) has taken off at the University of South Australia, bri...
15 Jan 2020

UniSA expert calls for ‘fire-line’ to future-proof against bushfire disaster

As fires continue to burn across Australia, damage estimates are now in the billions . More than 8.4 million h...
15 Jan 2020

Adelaide O-Bahn far more efficient than city’s rail network

L ooking back, it was a giant leap of faith, but 34 years after the Adelaide O-Bahn rolled out its first guide...
13 Jan 2020

Grant to help UniSA researchers develop personalised cancer treatment

Personalised cancer treatment is one step closer to becoming a reality for more patients, thanks to a Cancer C...
12 Jan 2020

Beyond the bushfires, what can teachers do to help their kids?

In a little over two weeks, more than three million Australian students will return to school, ready to start ...
10 Jan 2020

When the smoke clears, the world can still savour a good drop from down under

There has been little to drink to at the start of 2020 as Australia officially recorded its hottest and driest...
08 Jan 2020

Keep or cancel holiday plans on fire-ravaged Kangaroo Island?

Kangaroo Island is one of South Australia’s most iconic tourism destinations, but as fires continue to r...
09 Jan 2020

VIDEO: UniSA - Unstoppable in 2019

Watch the latest achievements and news from UniSA. ...
07 Jan 2020

National response required for the psychological trauma of bushfires

It is too easy to underestimate the emotional devastation and mental anguish caused by Australia’s curre...
06 Jan 2020

Twitter

Facebook

close
4.78412