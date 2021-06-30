The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) has joined forces with two other University of Texas System institutions to form the Texas Health Informatics Alliance (THIA), which aims to enhance health informatics across the...

The role of peripheral and brain infections in the development of Alzheimer's disease is the focus of new research at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth), funded with a $2 million grant from the National Institutes of...

An early intervention developed for caregivers of patients with serious illnesses or injuries will be tested by researchers at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth).

An osteoporosis guide for primary care providers to better treat their patients has been published in the journal of Family Medicine by clinicians and researchers with The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth).

The military mantra of "no man left behind" is being applied to help veterans complete treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) using evidence-based psychotherapy, paired with peer support, in a study led by trauma researchers at The...

Changing your eating habits or altering your circadian clock can impact healthy fat tissue throughout your lifespan, according to a preclinical study published today in Nature by researchers with The University of Texas Health Science Center at...

A pilot study that hits the road to address two intersecting epidemics-– HIV among people who inject drugs and opioid dependence-– is underway at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth).

The increased use of ridesharing apps was linked to a decrease in motor vehicle collisions and impaired driving convictions in Houston, according to published research by The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth).

