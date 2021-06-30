Houston, TX USA

Texas Health Informatics Alliance Launches, Opens Registration for its First Conference

The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) has joined forces with two other University of Texas System institutions to form the Texas Health Informatics Alliance (THIA), which aims to enhance health informatics across the...
29-Jun-2021

Grant Awarded to Help Determine if Meningitis and Sepsis Increase a Person's Chances of Developing Alzheimer's Disease

The role of peripheral and brain infections in the development of Alzheimer's disease is the focus of new research at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth), funded with a $2 million grant from the National Institutes of...
29-Jun-2021

Research underway to find tools for caregivers of trauma survivors to cope with anxiety, stress

An early intervention developed for caregivers of patients with serious illnesses or injuries will be tested by researchers at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth).
25-Jun-2021

UTHealth Expert Publishes Osteoporosis Guide to Help Family Medicine/Primary Care Physicians Care For Their Patients

An osteoporosis guide for primary care providers to better treat their patients has been published in the journal of Family Medicine by clinicians and researchers with The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth).
23-Jun-2021

Access to peer support combined with telehealth being studied for its effectiveness in helping individuals combat PTSD

The military mantra of "no man left behind" is being applied to help veterans complete treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) using evidence-based psychotherapy, paired with peer support, in a study led by trauma researchers at The...
21-Jun-2021

Healthy Fat Impacted by Change in Diet and Circadian Clock, Study Finds

Changing your eating habits or altering your circadian clock can impact healthy fat tissue throughout your lifespan, according to a preclinical study published today in Nature by researchers with The University of Texas Health Science Center at...
9-Jun-2021

Mobile Care for Persons with Opioid Use Disorder Aims to Improve HIV Prevention and Treatment, and Reduce Opioid Overdoses and Deaths

A pilot study that hits the road to address two intersecting epidemics-– HIV among people who inject drugs and opioid dependence-– is underway at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth).
9-Jun-2021

Research Shows Decrease in Motor Vehicle Collisions and DUI/DWI Convictions Correlates with Increase in Ridesharing Services

The increased use of ridesharing apps was linked to a decrease in motor vehicle collisions and impaired driving convictions in Houston, according to published research by The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth).
9-Jun-2021


Our Experts on Newswise

Scuba Diver Back to Doing What She Loves, Thanks to Heart Procedure

When she isn't working at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth), 55-year-old Caroline Wolbrecht of Houston loves to scuba dive. However, that hobby was put in jeopardy due to a patent foreman ovale (PFO), a heart...
29-Jun-2021

Infectious disease experts weigh in on how to plan a safe family vacation this summer

For parents of children who are not eligible to receive a vaccine, jumping in the car or jetting away on an airplane is not so easy this summer. Infectious disease experts at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) share...
7-Jun-2021

Man makes significant lifestyle shifts after suffering stroke

Lewis Palmer follows up with his UTHealth neurologist regularly to make sure he continues to get stronger and lower his risk of ever having a second stroke.
25-May-2021

Vincent Van Gogh's revolutionary artwork was more than a product of mad genius, according to a mental health expert

Vincent Van Gogh's struggles with mental illness are often credited as the root of his artistic genius, but a UTHealth psychiatrist says that is just one thing that influenced the work of the world-renowned painter.
20-May-2021

Man uses experience of his stroke to be an advocate for others to recognize the signs

After temporarily losing function on his left side, Gary Pearson is passionate about raising awareness of stroke symptoms and how stroke can be prevented.
20-May-2021

Research shows race is a factor in disparities of symptom prevalence and response to treatment in multiple sclerosis treatment

Black and Hispanic patients develop more disabilities from multiple sclerosis (MS) and respond to treatments for the disease differently compared to white patients who also have the disease, according to recent findings by researchers at The...
19-Apr-2021

Report shows mental health concerns rising among children and teens during the pandemic

In addition to the physical health problems caused by the pandemic, there has been a heavy mental health toll from months of lockdown and upheaval - particularly for children and teens.
19-Apr-2021

With virtual meetings here to stay, experts give tips on ways to bring some humanity back to our screens

Sitting in small offices, big conference rooms, or giant auditoriums to collaborate with colleagues has been replaced by little squares on computer screens. Family pets, the doorbell, and children sometimes vie for attention, and if you want to...
16-Apr-2021

