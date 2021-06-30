Our News on Newswise
UT/TT Poll: Texans' Views on Vaccines, Leadership, Legislation and the Future
The latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll showed significant differences along party lines on Texans’ attitudes about COVID-19 vaccines: 79% of Democrats report being vaccinated, compared with 47% of Republicans. And about a quarter of...
Puerto Rico is Prone to More Flooding Than the Island is Prepared to Handle
Puerto Rico is not ready for another hurricane season, let alone the effects of climate change, according to a new study that shows the island’s outstanding capacity to produce record-breaking floods and trigger a large number of landslides.
UTIMCO Makes Multimillion-Dollar Allocation to Texas Business Schools
The University of Texas/Texas A&M Investment Management Company (UTIMCO) has agreed to invest $15 million to the Texas McCombs Longhorn Fund, now called “Texas McCombs Investment Advisers, LLC,” and The Reveille Fund at Texas A&M Mays Business...
Twin Study Shows Why Physical Punishment Leads to Child Behavior Problems
Harsh parenting practices, not genetics, are linked to higher levels of behavior problems in children, according to a new study in the March 2021 volume of Psychological Science, which studied pairs of twins whose parents disciplined them...
NASA Images Reveal Important Forests and Wetlands are Disappearing in Belize
Using NASA satellite images and machine learning, researchers with The University of Texas at Austin have mapped changes in the landscape of northwestern Belize over a span of four decades, finding significant losses of forest and wetlands, but also...
Use of Pronouns May Show Signs of an Impending Breakup
Evidence of an impending breakup may exist in the small words used in everyday conversations months before either partner realizes where their relationship is heading, according to new psychology research.
Forty Acres Founders Pre-Accelorator Program Partners with Bank of America to Increase Diversity and Inclusion in Entrepreneurship
The Herb Kelleher Entrepreneurship Center in the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin is pleased to announce a partnership with Bank of America designed to increase entrepreneurial diversity and inclusion by supporting the...
Texas McCombs Full-Time MBA Program Receives STEM Certification
The University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business has announced that 14 of its 22 concentrations in its highly ranked full-time MBA program are now STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) certified, demonstrating a level of...
Why do people in Hawaii live 7 years longer than people in Mississippi? Ask UT sociologist Mark Hayward.
Reporting on the Amazon/Whole Foods Deal? Business Expert From @UTAustin Is Available Now to Comment
Amazon will start collecting sales tax in most states but there are loopholes — a comp. advantage worth billions. Expert available to explain
Expert Perspectives Available on Trump Administration
Experts Available to Talk About Research Related to Breast Cancer and Health Literacy
October is Breast Cancer Awareness and Health Literacy Month. Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin are available to discuss their research on detecting and coping with breast cancer, as well as research that may improve health literacy...
Nursing and Health Experts
University of Texas at Austin School of Nursing researchers studying memory improvement, bullying, Hispanics and diabetes and obesity in children.
Experts Available To Share Insight on FDA Move to Require Graphic Images on Cigarette Packs and Other Health Communication Topics
Advertising and health communication experts from The University of Texas at Austin are available to discuss strategies for effective public health campaigns, communicating risk, communicating with low health-literate audiences and communicating...
University of Texas at Austin Experts Help Shape Border Debate
As Americans continue to debate immigration reform, border enforcement and Arizona's recent legislation, experts from The University of Texas at Austin are offering their views on these issues through a series of online videos.
