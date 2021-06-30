Austin, TX USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: approval-of-how-state-leaders-and-the-legislature-handled-each-of-the-following-issues-june-2021.jpeg

UT/TT Poll: Texans' Views on Vaccines, Leadership, Legislation and the Future

The latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll showed significant differences along party lines on Texans’ attitudes about COVID-19 vaccines: 79% of Democrats report being vaccinated, compared with 47% of Republicans. And about a quarter of...
30-Jun-2021 4:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 23544537378_ff607137a2_k.jpg

Puerto Rico is Prone to More Flooding Than the Island is Prepared to Handle

Puerto Rico is not ready for another hurricane season, let alone the effects of climate change, according to a new study that shows the island’s outstanding capacity to produce record-breaking floods and trigger a large number of landslides.
7-Jun-2021 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

UTIMCO Makes Multimillion-Dollar Allocation to Texas Business Schools

The University of Texas/Texas A&M Investment Management Company (UTIMCO) has agreed to invest $15 million to the Texas McCombs Longhorn Fund, now called “Texas McCombs Investment Advisers, LLC,” and The Reveille Fund at Texas A&M Mays Business...
29-Apr-2021 11:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Twin Study Shows Why Physical Punishment Leads to Child Behavior Problems

Harsh parenting practices, not genetics, are linked to higher levels of behavior problems in children, according to a new study in the March 2021 volume of Psychological Science, which studied pairs of twins whose parents disciplined them...
26-Mar-2021 12:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: figure_1.png

NASA Images Reveal Important Forests and Wetlands are Disappearing in Belize

Using NASA satellite images and machine learning, researchers with The University of Texas at Austin have mapped changes in the landscape of northwestern Belize over a span of four decades, finding significant losses of forest and wetlands, but also...
15-Mar-2021 11:50 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Use of Pronouns May Show Signs of an Impending Breakup

Evidence of an impending breakup may exist in the small words used in everyday conversations months before either partner realizes where their relationship is heading, according to new psychology research.
1-Feb-2021 4:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

Forty Acres Founders Pre-Accelorator Program Partners with Bank of America to Increase Diversity and Inclusion in Entrepreneurship

The Herb Kelleher Entrepreneurship Center in the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin is pleased to announce a partnership with Bank of America designed to increase entrepreneurial diversity and inclusion by supporting the...
17-Dec-2020 11:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

Texas McCombs Full-Time MBA Program Receives STEM Certification

The University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business has announced that 14 of its 22 concentrations in its highly ranked full-time MBA program are now STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) certified, demonstrating a level of...
15-Dec-2020 11:00 AM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: Hayward_Mark_mdh745_fac_2020-5-19.jpg

Why do people in Hawaii live 7 years longer than people in Mississippi? Ask UT sociologist Mark Hayward.

4-Aug-2020 6:40 PM EDT

Reporting on the Amazon/Whole Foods Deal? Business Expert From @UTAustin Is Available Now to Comment

16-Jun-2017 11:05 AM EDT

Newswise: 275643.jpg

Amazon will start collecting sales tax in most states but there are loopholes — a comp. advantage worth billions. Expert available to explain

31-Mar-2017 3:55 PM EDT

Expert Perspectives Available on Trump Administration

2-Mar-2017 10:05 AM EST

Experts Available to Talk About Research Related to Breast Cancer and Health Literacy

October is Breast Cancer Awareness and Health Literacy Month. Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin are available to discuss their research on detecting and coping with breast cancer, as well as research that may improve health literacy...
30-Sep-2011 3:00 PM EDT

Nursing and Health Experts

University of Texas at Austin School of Nursing researchers studying memory improvement, bullying, Hispanics and diabetes and obesity in children.
29-Apr-2011 1:00 PM EDT

Experts Available To Share Insight on FDA Move to Require Graphic Images on Cigarette Packs and Other Health Communication Topics

Advertising and health communication experts from The University of Texas at Austin are available to discuss strategies for effective public health campaigns, communicating risk, communicating with low health-literate audiences and communicating...
15-Nov-2010 3:00 PM EST

University of Texas at Austin Experts Help Shape Border Debate

As Americans continue to debate immigration reform, border enforcement and Arizona's recent legislation, experts from The University of Texas at Austin are offering their views on these issues through a series of online videos.
22-Jul-2010 10:45 AM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The mission of The University of Texas at Austin is to achieve excellence in the interrelated areas of undergraduate education, graduate education, research and public service. The university provides superior and comprehensive educational opportunities at the baccalaureate through doctoral and special professional educational levels.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Marc Airhart
Communications Coordinator

 mairhart@austin.utexas.edu

512-232-1066

Ellie Breed
Media Relations Specialist

 Eleanor.Breed@austin.utexas.edu

512-471-3151

Michelle Bryant
Assistant Director, Public Affairs
College of Liberal Arts

 mbryant@austin.utexas.edu

512-232-4730

Anton Caputo
Communications Director
Geosciences science

 anton.caputo@jsg.utexas.edu

512-232-9623

Lee Clippard
Director of Communications/Science Writer
Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

 lclippard@wildflower.org

512-232-0104

Molly Dannenmaier
Senior Editor, Faculty Research Publicist
McCombs School of Business

 molly.dannenmaier@mccombs.utexas.edu

512-232-6779

Alicia Dietrich
Director of Public Affairs
College of Fine Arts

 alicia.dietrich@austin.utexas.edu

512-475-7033

Laura Dixon
Director of Communications

 ldixon@prc.utexas.edu

Kylie Fitzpatrick
Media Relations Specialist

 utmedia@utexas.edu

512-471-3151

Steve Franklin
Marketing Specialist
Science

 sefranklin@mail.utexas.edu

512 232 3692

Katharine Grieve
Communications Coordinator
engineering

 katharine.grieve@austin.utexas.edu

John Holden
Writer & Media Specialist

john.holden@utexas.edu

512-529-6013

Rebecca Johnson
Public Affairs + Editor, StarDate magazine
McDonald Observatory astronomy

 rjohnson@astro.as.utexas.edu

512-475-6763

Monica Kortsha
Science Writer and Online Media Representative

 mkortsha@jsg.utexas.edu

512 471 2241

Alison Kothe
Communications Coordinator

 a.kothe@austin.utexas.edu

512-797-4775

Alison Kothe
Marketing Coordinator

 a.kothe@austin.utexas.edu

David Ochsner
Communications Director

 dochsner@austin.utexas.edu

512-475-9712

Daniel Oppenheimer
Strategic Communications Director

 daniel.oppenheimer@utexas.edu

Matt Pene
Media Relations Manager

 matt.pene@austin.utexas.edu

512-471-6861

Kristin Phillips
Health and Science Writer
College of Natural Sciences

 kristin.phillips@austin.utexas.edu

512-232-0654

Emily Reagan
Vice President and Chief of Marketing and Communications

 emily.reagan@utexas.edu

512-471-5934

Barbra Rodriguez
Freelance

 barbra32us@yahoo.com

512-232-0105

Gary Susswein
Chief Communications Officer

 susswein@austin.utexas.edu

Yvonne Taylor
Communications Coordinator
education

 yvonne.taylor@austin.utexas.edu

512-471-3916

Rachel White
Public Affairs Representative
Liberal Arts

 rachelgriess@austin.utexas.edu

512-471-2689
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.66244