A partnership between The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) and Texas Tech Health Sciences Center El Paso (TTUHSC El Paso) designed to expand health research in the Paso del Norte region has identified studies which could have significant impact...

Add to Favorites

The University of Texas at El Paso has earned a $2 million grant from NASA to develop technologies to mine ice on the moon for future deep space exploration.

Add to Favorites

For more than a year, researchers at The University of Texas at El Paso’s Stanley E. Fulton Gait Research & Movement Analysis Lab in the College of Health Sciences have been using real-time 3D animation to investigate motor impairments in children...

Add to Favorites

A team of UTEP faculty, staff and students observed several of El Paso’s drive-though and walk-in clinics in early 2021. The team identified areas that likely created bottlenecks, which produce delays and other issues. They used the information...

Add to Favorites

The 10-member team made discoveries about a specific area of the brain tied to recollection and the desire to seek and consume food. It could lead to a way to inhibit the desire to overeat.

Add to Favorites

Chu-Young Kim, Ph.D., associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at The University of Texas at El Paso, is helping combat the threat of superbugs – illnesses caused by drug-resistant bacteria – by returning to nature. His work is...

Add to Favorites

Luis Echegoyen, Ph.D., professor of chemistry and biochemistry at The University of Texas at El Paso, has been appointed by the United States-Mexico Foundation for Science (USMFS) as a member of its Board of Governors.

Add to Favorites

November is National Diabetes Month, a time when the nation comes together to shed light on one of the leading causes of death and disability among U.S. citizens. The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) is joining the fight against the disease...

Add to Favorites