El Paso, TX USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: UTEPTTGroup.jpeg

First Research Grants Awarded in UTEP-TTUHSC El Paso Partnership

A partnership between The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) and Texas Tech Health Sciences Center El Paso (TTUHSC El Paso) designed to expand health research in the Paso del Norte region has identified studies which could have significant impact...
25-Jun-2021 5:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 060121_Francis_Lunar_Research_Facility_Aerospace_Center_IPA_4964_1.jpg

NASA Awards The University of Texas at El Paso $2 Million Grant

The University of Texas at El Paso has earned a $2 million grant from NASA to develop technologies to mine ice on the moon for future deep space exploration.
4-Jun-2021 12:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 041521_Autism_study_Eggleston_lt_329_2.jpg

UTEP Study Examines Movement in Children with Autism

For more than a year, researchers at The University of Texas at El Paso’s Stanley E. Fulton Gait Research & Movement Analysis Lab in the College of Health Sciences have been using real-time 3D animation to investigate motor impairments in children...
30-Apr-2021 4:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites

UTEP Helps Optimize COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics in the U.S.

A team of UTEP faculty, staff and students observed several of El Paso’s drive-though and walk-in clinics in early 2021. The team identified areas that likely created bottlenecks, which produce delays and other issues. They used the information...
26-Mar-2021 11:45 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Iniguez-S.jpg

UTEP Professor’s Study May Lead to Solutions for Overeating

The 10-member team made discoveries about a specific area of the brain tied to recollection and the desire to seek and consume food. It could lead to a way to inhibit the desire to overeat.
12-Feb-2021 12:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 11521_Chu_Young_Kim_Antibiotic_Research_jrh_012.jpg

UTEP Fights Superbugs with $1.2 Million NIH Grant to Develop a New Way to Produce Antibiotics

Chu-Young Kim, Ph.D., associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at The University of Texas at El Paso, is helping combat the threat of superbugs – illnesses caused by drug-resistant bacteria – by returning to nature. His work is...
2-Feb-2021 12:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 06-01-18_Dr._Luis_Echegoyen_UC_Portrait_Office_and_in_Lab_ipa_121.jpg

UTEP Professor Joins United States-Mexico Foundation for Science Board of Governors

Luis Echegoyen, Ph.D., professor of chemistry and biochemistry at The University of Texas at El Paso, has been appointed by the United States-Mexico Foundation for Science (USMFS) as a member of its Board of Governors.
15-Dec-2020 6:30 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 112420_Binata_Joddar_Diabetic_Heart_Research_IPA_5304.JPG.jpg

UTEP Awarded $1.2 Million by NIH to Advance Research on Diabetes-Related Cardiac Complications

November is National Diabetes Month, a time when the nation comes together to shed light on one of the leading causes of death and disability among U.S. citizens. The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) is joining the fight against the disease...
30-Nov-2020 5:05 PM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

Located in one of the largest binational communities in the world, The University of Texas at El Paso is unique among research institutions. UTEP enrolls more than 23,000 students, most of whom are Hispanic and many who are the first in their families to attend college. The University invests more than $90 million in research annually and still maintains the lowest net cost of any research university in the country. Ranked among the top 10 universities in the nation by Washington Monthly magazine and #1 for improving the social mobility of its students, UTEP is the first national research university serving a 21st century student demographic. Learn more at utep.edu.

Contacts

Victor Arreola
Public Information Officer

 varreola1@utep.edu

915-747-6437

Victor Martinez
Assistant Public Information Officer

 vrmartinez5@utep.edu

915-747-7503

Jenn Crawford
Director for Communications

 jwcrawford@utep.edu

915-747-7526

Francisco Duran
Director for Creative Services

 fjduran@utep.edu

915-747-8786

Elizabeth Ashby
Digital Content Manager

 erashby@utep.edu

915-747-5038
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.29361