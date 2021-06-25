Our News on Newswise
First Research Grants Awarded in UTEP-TTUHSC El Paso Partnership
A partnership between The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) and Texas Tech Health Sciences Center El Paso (TTUHSC El Paso) designed to expand health research in the Paso del Norte region has identified studies which could have significant impact...
25-Jun-2021 5:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites
NASA Awards The University of Texas at El Paso $2 Million Grant
The University of Texas at El Paso has earned a $2 million grant from NASA to develop technologies to mine ice on the moon for future deep space exploration.
4-Jun-2021 12:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites
UTEP Study Examines Movement in Children with Autism
For more than a year, researchers at The University of Texas at El Paso’s Stanley E. Fulton Gait Research & Movement Analysis Lab in the College of Health Sciences have been using real-time 3D animation to investigate motor impairments in children...
30-Apr-2021 4:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites
UTEP Helps Optimize COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics in the U.S.
A team of UTEP faculty, staff and students observed several of El Paso’s drive-though and walk-in clinics in early 2021. The team identified areas that likely created bottlenecks, which produce delays and other issues. They used the information...
26-Mar-2021 11:45 AM EDT Add to Favorites
UTEP Professor’s Study May Lead to Solutions for Overeating
The 10-member team made discoveries about a specific area of the brain tied to recollection and the desire to seek and consume food. It could lead to a way to inhibit the desire to overeat.
12-Feb-2021 12:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
UTEP Fights Superbugs with $1.2 Million NIH Grant to Develop a New Way to Produce Antibiotics
Chu-Young Kim, Ph.D., associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at The University of Texas at El Paso, is helping combat the threat of superbugs – illnesses caused by drug-resistant bacteria – by returning to nature.
His work is...
2-Feb-2021 12:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
UTEP Professor Joins United States-Mexico Foundation for Science Board of Governors
Luis Echegoyen, Ph.D., professor of chemistry and biochemistry at The University of Texas at El Paso, has been appointed by the United States-Mexico Foundation for Science (USMFS) as a member of its Board of Governors.
15-Dec-2020 6:30 PM EST Add to Favorites
UTEP Awarded $1.2 Million by NIH to Advance Research on Diabetes-Related Cardiac Complications
November is National Diabetes Month, a time when the nation comes together to shed light on one of the leading causes of death and disability among U.S. citizens. The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) is joining the fight against the disease...
30-Nov-2020 5:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
How Teachers and Parents Can Help K-12 Students Understand the Events of Jan. 6 in Washington, DC
8-Jan-2021 4:25 PM EST
Mental Illness Does Not Cause Racism, Society’s Ills
9-Aug-2019 4:05 PM EDT
University of Texas at El Paso Professor Helps Haitians Access Clean Water
Ivonne Santiago, Ph.D, a clinical professor of civil engineering at The University of Texas at El Paso, has developed a water filtration system to provide access to clean, readily available water for the people of Po Ploom, Haiti.
30-Jul-2018 7:00 PM EDT
UTEP Bilingual Border Expert Available to Discuss NAFTA and U.S./Mexico Border and Trade Issues
27-Jan-2017 12:05 PM EST
UTEP Professor Available to Talk About His Personal Experience with Racism and Can Talk About a Teacher’s and an Administrator’s Role in Classroom When Discussing Recent National Shootings
25-Jul-2016 4:05 PM EDT
UTEP Bilingual Augmented Reality Expert Available to Talk About Pokemon Go Popularity and AR Research/Applications for Daily Life.
12-Jul-2016 1:05 PM EDT
Skateboarding Professor Available to Talk About Keeping Kids Active During the Summer Break.
24-Jun-2016 11:05 AM EDT
Herpetology Expert Available to Talk About Snake Bites. Increase in the Summer? Prevention & Facts.
2-Jun-2016 12:05 PM EDTSee All Experts