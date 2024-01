The Forward Society Lab (FOS) is a global lab that leverages data and state-of-the-art research methods to shine a light on the voices and experiences of marginalized people. To help move society forward, FOS research affiliates work in partnership with all levels of government, not-for-profits, NGOs, and social agencies. Together, the partners co-create, implement, and evaluate programs on a test scale to identify best practices and generate evidence to inform policies that improve lives.