Understanding gut inflammation may hold clues to mitigating Parkinson’s onset

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (JUNE 8, 2021) — Chronic inflammation in the gut may propel processes in the body that give rise to Parkinson’s disease, according to a study by scientists at Van Andel Institute and Roche.
8-Jun-2021

Early study points to potential therapeutic avenue for a pair of rare pediatric diseases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Feb. 9, 2021) — Scientists have devised a new approach for detecting and potentially heading off the effects of two rare pediatric diseases before birth.
9-Feb-2021

New study to probe how diet and metabolism influence the immune system

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Feb. 3, 2021) — A pair of scientists from Van Andel Institute and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases have been granted a three-year, $1.5 million Allen Distinguished Investigator award from The Paul G....
3-Feb-2021

Bile acids may play previously unknown role in Parkinson’s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Feb. 2, 2021) — What does bile acid production in the digestive tract have to do with Parkinson’s disease?
2-Feb-2021

Van Andel Institute now enrolling students for virtual Spring 2021 Afterschool Cohorts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Dec. 8, 2020) — Do you know a student who loves science? Are you looking for an after-school program that’s both free and fun? Van Andel Institute for Education is accepting applications for our Spring 2021 Afterschool...
11-Dec-2020

After more than a decade, ChIP-seq may be quantitative after all

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Nov. 20, 2020) — For more than a decade, scientists studying epigenetics have used a powerful method called ChIP-seq to map changes in proteins and other critical regulatory factors across the genome. While ChIP-seq provides...
20-Nov-2020

Near-atomic ‘maps’ reveal structure for maintaining pH balance in cells

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Nov. 4, 2020) — For the first time, scientists have visualized a new class of molecular gates that maintain pH balance within brain cells, a critical function that keeps cells alive and helps prevent stroke and other brain...
4-Nov-2020

New experimental blood test determines which pancreatic cancers will respond to treatment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Oct. 22, 2020) — Scientists have developed a simple, experimental blood test that distinguishes pancreatic cancers that respond to treatment from those that do not. This critical distinction could one day guide therapeutic...
21-Oct-2020


COVID-19 infection may be part of a ‘perfect storm’ for Parkinson’s disease

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Oct. 22, 2020) — Can COVID-19 infection increase the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease?
22-Oct-2020

Van Andel Research Institute Expands Into New Areas of Parkinson’s Research

Van Andel Research Institute (VARI) is continuing the expansion of its neurodegenerative disease research program, which aims to answer fundamental questions about diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, with the addition of two...
16-Nov-2015

About

Van Andel Institute (VAI) is an independent biomedical research and science education organization committed to improving the health and enhancing the lives of current and future generations. Established by Jay and Betty Van Andel in 1996 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, VAI has grown into a premiere research and educational institution that supports the work of more than 350 scientists, educators and staff.

