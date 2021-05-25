Kansas City, MO USA

Winners Announced in Vasculitis Foundation’s 2021 V-RED award program

Along with a first-place winner, there are two honorable mentions in the Vasculitis Foundation’s (VFs) 2021 Recognizing Excellence in Diagnostics (V-RED) award program.
Vasculitis Foundation’s Young Investigator Award Goes to Monash University Research Fellow

Dragana Odobasic, PhD, a research fellow at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, was awarded the Vasculitis Foundation’s (VF) “Dr. Chris Cox-Marinelli Young Investigator Award” in May for her study, Tolerogenic Dendritic Cells for...
Join Actress Jamie Lee Curtis and the Vasculitis Foundation for a Virtual Pajama Party Benefit!

Tickets are on sale now for a fun-filled evening of vasculitis awareness and entertainment. Don’t miss it!
Vasculitis Foundation Launches Vasculitis Visionaries Podcast Series

The Vasculitis Foundation rolls out new podcast series, designed to educate and provide insight into rare, autoimmune blood vessel disorder.
Register Now for Live COVID-19 Q&A Webinar Saturday with Vasculitis Experts

Join the Vasculitis Foundation (VF) this Saturday, May 23, for a live Q&A webinar where vasculitis experts will discuss what they know about COVID-19 and immune-suppressed patients. The program starts at 9 a.m. Central Time.
Vasculitis Foundation Kicks Off Vasculitis Awareness Month 2020 Observance in May

The Race is On! That’s the theme for Vasculitis Awareness Month 2020, which runs May 1 through May 31, 2020, and shines a spotlight on vasculitis—a rare, but often serious autoimmune blood vessel disorder.
Vasculitis Foundation Announces Healthcare Professionals Who Earned 2018 V-RED Award Honorable Mention

This is an announcement about two doctors who received an honorable mention from the Vasculitis Foundation.
Linda Brady, MD, Recognized by the Vasculitis Foundation (VF) with the 2018 V-RED Award

This is an announcement about Dr. Linda Brady winning the 2018 V-RED Award from the Vasculitis Foundation. She was nominated by her patient for making a critical, early diagnosis of autoimmune vasculitis.
