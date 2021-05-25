Our News on Newswise
Winners Announced in Vasculitis Foundation’s 2021 V-RED award program
Along with a first-place winner, there are two honorable mentions in the Vasculitis Foundation’s (VFs) 2021 Recognizing Excellence in Diagnostics (V-RED) award program.
25-May-2021
Vasculitis Foundation’s Young Investigator Award Goes to Monash University Research Fellow
Dragana Odobasic, PhD, a research fellow at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, was awarded the Vasculitis Foundation’s (VF) “Dr. Chris Cox-Marinelli Young Investigator Award” in May for her study, Tolerogenic Dendritic Cells for...
15-Jun-2020
Join Actress Jamie Lee Curtis and the Vasculitis Foundation for a Virtual Pajama Party Benefit!
Tickets are on sale now for a fun-filled evening of vasculitis awareness and entertainment. Don’t miss it!
12-Jun-2020
Vasculitis Foundation Launches Vasculitis Visionaries Podcast Series
The Vasculitis Foundation rolls out new podcast series, designed to educate and provide insight into rare, autoimmune blood vessel disorder.
2-Jun-2020
Register Now for Live COVID-19 Q&A Webinar Saturday with Vasculitis Experts
Join the Vasculitis Foundation (VF) this Saturday, May 23, for a live Q&A webinar where vasculitis experts will discuss what they know about COVID-19 and immune-suppressed patients. The program starts at 9 a.m. Central Time.
22-May-2020
Vasculitis Foundation Kicks Off Vasculitis Awareness Month 2020 Observance in May
The Race is On! That’s the theme for Vasculitis Awareness Month 2020, which runs May 1 through May 31, 2020, and shines a spotlight on vasculitis—a rare, but often serious autoimmune blood vessel disorder.
1-May-2020
Vasculitis Foundation Announces Healthcare Professionals Who Earned 2018 V-RED Award Honorable Mention
This is an announcement about two doctors who received an honorable mention from the Vasculitis Foundation.
30-Jul-2018
Linda Brady, MD, Recognized by the Vasculitis Foundation (VF) with the 2018 V-RED Award
This is an announcement about Dr. Linda Brady winning the 2018 V-RED Award from the Vasculitis Foundation. She was nominated by her patient for making a critical, early diagnosis of autoimmune vasculitis.
24-Jul-2018
