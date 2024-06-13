VectorBuilder Inc
Chicago, IL USA

High Prevalence of Errors Found in Lab-Made Plasmids Globally: Study Reveals Critical Quality Control Issues

A new study conducted by VectorBuilder, a global leader in plasmid design and gene delivery solutions, has unveiled alarming rates of errors in lab-made plasmids worldwide.
About

VectorBuilder is a global leader in gene delivery technologies. As a trusted partner for thousands of labs and biotech/pharma companies across the globe, VectorBuilder offers a full spectrum of gene delivery solutions covering virtually all research and clinical needs from bench to bedside. Our revolutionary online Vector Design Studio has become popular with researchers around the world for its rich functionalities and highly intuitive user interface. We specialize in a range of research products and services such as vector cloning, virus packaging, library construction, stable cell line generation, COVID-19 research reagents, AAV capsid evolution and biodistribution and GMP manufacturing of clinical-grade plasmid DNA and viruses, taking your design right through to therapy.

Contacts

Daniel Croucher
Senior Marketing Manager

 danielcroucher@vectorbuilder.com

07887456543
