Researchers to measure the brain's subtle magnetic signals in two research volunteers simultaneously as they interact, capturing the rich complexity of the brain's signaling during face-to-face social interactions in real-time.

A research team at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC has identified the type of brain cell that produces a protein that is crucial for the formation of inhibitory circuits in the brain.

In a new study published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Virginia Tech neuroscientists at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC show that observing peers making sound decisions may help young people play it...

The research team discovered it could improve irregular heart rhythms – even when the heart’s blood supply was completely shut off – by altering concentrations of common electrolytes in the bloodstream.

Dopamine and serotonin are at work at sub-second speeds to shape how people perceive the world and take action based on their perception. The discovery shows researchers can simultaneously measure the activity of both dopamine and serotonin in...

in a study with potential impacts on a variety of neurological diseases, Virginia Tech researchers have provided the first experimental evidence from a living organism to show that an abundant, star-shaped brain cell known as an astrocyte is...

A new economic impact study from Virginia Tech suggests that drone delivery could offer a significant economic boost in communities.

Research partners across three institutions are opening the nation’s first and only resource center dedicated to promoting clinical trials research in the rapidly expanding field of pediatric rehabilitation. It will be one of a network six centers...

