Blacksburg, VA USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Researchers launch ‘next generation’ human brain imaging lab

Researchers to measure the brain's subtle magnetic signals in two research volunteers simultaneously as they interact, capturing the rich complexity of the brain's signaling during face-to-face social interactions in real-time.
13-May-2021 12:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Fox_Mask-1.jpg

Virginia Tech researchers uncover mechanisms that wire the brain’s cerebral cortex

A research team at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC has identified the type of brain cell that produces a protein that is crucial for the formation of inhibitory circuits in the brain.
21-Dec-2020 2:20 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: Fralin_KingCasas_Chiu_PNAs-7.jpg

Virginia Tech researchers show teens with risk-averse peers make safer choices

In a new study published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Virginia Tech neuroscientists at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC show that observing peers making sound decisions may help young people play it...
30-Nov-2020 9:15 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: poelzinglabimagecopy.jpg

Virginia Tech Scientists Provide New Evidence of Elusive Electrical Pathway in the Heart

The research team discovered it could improve irregular heart rhythms – even when the heart’s blood supply was completely shut off – by altering concentrations of common electrolytes in the bloodstream.
16-Nov-2020 8:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: MontagueProbes.jpg

Scientists find neurochemicals have unexpectedly profound roles in the human brain

Dopamine and serotonin are at work at sub-second speeds to shape how people perceive the world and take action based on their perception. The discovery shows researchers can simultaneously measure the activity of both dopamine and serotonin in...
8-Oct-2020 6:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Heithoff_et.alImage1.jpg

Virginia Tech scientists advance understanding of blood-brain barrier health

in a study with potential impacts on a variety of neurological diseases, Virginia Tech researchers have provided the first experimental evidence from a living organism to show that an abundant, star-shaped brain cell known as an astrocyte is...
21-Sep-2020 6:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: DronesbyMarkBlanksforVirginiaTech.jpg

Drones deliver time savings to customers, new revenue to businesses

A new economic impact study from Virginia Tech suggests that drone delivery could offer a significant economic boost in communities.
15-Sep-2020 11:20 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: image-9.jpg

Virginia Tech, partners launch nation’s first pediatric rehabilitation resource center

Research partners across three institutions are opening the nation’s first and only resource center dedicated to promoting clinical trials research in the rapidly expanding field of pediatric rehabilitation. It will be one of a network six centers...
20-Jul-2020 7:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

Dedicated to its motto, Ut Prosim (That I May Serve), Virginia Tech takes a hands-on, engaging approach to education, preparing scholars to be leaders in their fields and communities. As Virginia’s most comprehensive university and leading research institution, Virginia Tech offers 215 undergraduate and graduate degree programs to more than 30,000 students and manages a research portfolio of more than $450 million. The university transforms knowledge to practice through technological leadership and fuels economic growth and job growth across Virginia.

Contacts

Michael Stowe
Media Relations Director

 mstowe@vt.edu

540-231-2611

Bill Foy
Director, Broadcast Operations

 fwill55@exchange.vt.edu

540-231-8719

Mark Owczarski
Assistant Vice President, University Relations

 maowczar@vt.edu

540-231-5223

Tracy Vosburgh
Senior Associate VP University Relations

 tracyv@vt.edu

540-231-5396

Shannon Andrea
National Capital Region, Media Relations Director

 sandrea@vt.edu

(571) 858-3262

Jordan Fifer
Media Relations Officer

 jordanfifer@vt.edu

540-231-6997

Cecilia Leonard
Media Relations Officer

 ceciliae@vt.edu

540-357-2500

John Pastor
Communications Director
Fralin Biomedical Research Institute

 jdpastor@vt.edu

540-526-2222

Alison Matthiessen
Communications Director
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine

 amatthiessen@vt.edu

540-526-2525

Sookhan Ho
Communications Manager
Pamplin College of Business

 sookhan@vt.edu

540-231-5071

Steven Mackay
Communications Coordinator
College of Science

 smackay@vt.edu

540-231-4787

Eleanor Nelsen
Communications Director
ICTAS

 enelsen@vt.edu

540-231-2761

Paula Byron
Director of Marketing and Communications
College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences

 pbyron@vt.edu

540-231-5915

Jillian Broadwell
Communication Manager

 jbroad@vt.edu

Lindsey Haugh
Communications Director
Research

 jangus@vt.edu

540-231-2476
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.56651