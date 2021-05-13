Our News on Newswise
Researchers launch ‘next generation’ human brain imaging lab
Researchers to measure the brain's subtle magnetic signals in two research volunteers simultaneously as they interact, capturing the rich complexity of the brain's signaling during face-to-face social interactions in real-time.
Virginia Tech researchers uncover mechanisms that wire the brain’s cerebral cortex
A research team at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC has identified the type of brain cell that produces a protein that is crucial for the formation of inhibitory circuits in the brain.
Virginia Tech researchers show teens with risk-averse peers make safer choices
In a new study published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Virginia Tech neuroscientists at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC show that observing peers making sound decisions may help young people play it...
Virginia Tech Scientists Provide New Evidence of Elusive Electrical Pathway in the Heart
The research team discovered it could improve irregular heart rhythms – even when the heart’s blood supply was completely shut off – by altering concentrations of common electrolytes in the bloodstream.
Scientists find neurochemicals have unexpectedly profound roles in the human brain
Dopamine and serotonin are at work at sub-second speeds to shape how people perceive the world and take action based on their perception. The discovery shows researchers can simultaneously measure the activity of both dopamine and serotonin in...
Virginia Tech scientists advance understanding of blood-brain barrier health
in a study with potential impacts on a variety of neurological diseases, Virginia Tech researchers have provided the first experimental evidence from a living organism to show that an abundant, star-shaped brain cell known as an astrocyte is...
Drones deliver time savings to customers, new revenue to businesses
A new economic impact study from Virginia Tech suggests that drone delivery could offer a significant economic boost in communities.
Virginia Tech, partners launch nation’s first pediatric rehabilitation resource center
Research partners across three institutions are opening the nation’s first and only resource center dedicated to promoting clinical trials research in the rapidly expanding field of pediatric rehabilitation. It will be one of a network six centers...
Virginia Tech expert: ‘Entirely too early’ to identify cause of Florida condominium collapse
24-Jun-2021 6:05 PM EDT
Traffic fatality expert: even during pandemic, 'past behavior is the best predictor of future behavior'
7-Jun-2021 8:05 AM EDT
Biostatistics expert on JAMA article: Don't let thousands of daily COVID-19 deaths become ‘new normal'
16-Dec-2020 4:20 PM EST
Avoid large gatherings —especially those outside households — during holiday season, say Virginia Tech experts
13-Nov-2020 8:55 AM EST
Virginia Tech political experts available on Election Day and the days following
3-Nov-2020 8:35 AM EST
New JAMA reports highlight 'striking' number of deaths from COVID-19, says Virginia Tech biostatistics expert
12-Oct-2020 3:20 PM EDT
COVID-19: experts in epidemiology, economics, psychology, other fields available for media interview
17-Sep-2020 8:40 AM EDT
Gulf Coast braces for hurricane and tropical storm warnings, coastal experts available to discuss emergency preparation, disaster response and recovery
