Impact of effective principals even larger than previously reported, benefitting student learning and attendance, and teacher satisfaction and retention; study calls for ‘renewed attention’ to cultivating high-quality principal workforce

Add to Favorites

Interest in social and emotional learning outpaces evidence on how to cultivate it. A new study helps narrow the gap.

Add to Favorites

An expert panel kicks off publication of the report that surveys two decades of research on school leadership

Add to Favorites

The coronavirus crisis is creating unprecedented challenges and exacerbating longstanding inequities in education. In response to the pandemic, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provides more than...

Add to Favorites

It may seem like a truism that, in a time of crisis, the various players and institutions in a community should set aside their individual agendas and pull together for a common cause.

Add to Favorites

Principals and districts benefit when principal supervisors move beyond the role of administrator to coach and mentor, according to a new Vanderbilt University report.

Add to Favorites

A new summer learning recruitment guide offers guidance and detailed templates that districts and others can use to interest children and families in these programs and encourage their participation.

Add to Favorites

Youth-serving organizations can create and manage high-quality afterschool arts programs reflecting practices used by exemplary programs that specialize in the arts, according to a study by Research for Action and McClanahan Associates funded by The...

Add to Favorites