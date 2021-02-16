Our News on Newswise
Investing in Principals Offers Very Large Payoffs for Students And Teachers, Major New Research Review Finds
Impact of effective principals even larger than previously reported, benefitting student learning and attendance, and teacher satisfaction and retention; study calls for ‘renewed attention’ to cultivating high-quality principal workforce
16-Feb-2021
What Can We Learn About Nurturing SEL In and Out of School?
Interest in social and emotional learning outpaces evidence on how to cultivate it. A new study helps narrow the gap.
5-Feb-2021
Expert Event for New Report on How Principals Affect Schools
An expert panel kicks off publication of the report that surveys two decades of research on school leadership
5-Feb-2021
Unpacking the Federal Response to COVID-19 in Education
The coronavirus crisis is creating unprecedented challenges and exacerbating longstanding inequities in education. In response to the pandemic, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provides more than...
19-Aug-2020
Cross-Sector Collaboration May Be ‘Invaluable’ in the Current Crisis
It may seem like a truism that, in a time of crisis, the various players and institutions in a community should set aside their individual agendas and pull together for a common cause.
26-Jun-2020
How Six School Districts Changed the Principal Supervisor Role to Better Support Principals
Principals and districts benefit when principal supervisors move beyond the role of administrator to coach and mentor, according to a new Vanderbilt University report.
11-Jul-2018
Online Guide Offers Insights, Tool Kit to Help School Districts and Community Organizations Recruit Students for Voluntary Summer Learning Programs
A new summer learning recruitment guide offers guidance and detailed templates that districts and others can use to interest children and families in these programs and encourage their participation.
6-Mar-2018
Youth-Serving Organizations Can Create, Sustain High-Quality Arts Programs To Develop Teens' Arts Skills, Wallace Study Finds
Youth-serving organizations can create and manage high-quality afterschool arts programs reflecting practices used by exemplary programs that specialize in the arts, according to a study by Research for Action and McClanahan Associates funded by The...
3-Oct-2017
Pandemic Ups Game on Scenario Planning in The Arts
