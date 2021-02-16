New York, NY USA

Investing in Principals Offers Very Large Payoffs for Students And Teachers, Major New Research Review Finds

Impact of effective principals even larger than previously reported, benefitting student learning and attendance, and teacher satisfaction and retention; study calls for ‘renewed attention’ to cultivating high-quality principal workforce
What Can We Learn About Nurturing SEL In and Out of School?

Interest in social and emotional learning outpaces evidence on how to cultivate it. A new study helps narrow the gap.
Expert Event for New Report on How Principals Affect Schools

An expert panel kicks off publication of the report that surveys two decades of research on school leadership
Unpacking the Federal Response to COVID-19 in Education

The coronavirus crisis is creating unprecedented challenges and exacerbating longstanding inequities in education. In response to the pandemic, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provides more than...
Cross-Sector Collaboration May Be ‘Invaluable’ in the Current Crisis

It may seem like a truism that, in a time of crisis, the various players and institutions in a community should set aside their individual agendas and pull together for a common cause.
How Six School Districts Changed the Principal Supervisor Role to Better Support Principals

Principals and districts benefit when principal supervisors move beyond the role of administrator to coach and mentor, according to a new Vanderbilt University report.
Online Guide Offers Insights, Tool Kit to Help School Districts and Community Organizations Recruit Students for Voluntary Summer Learning Programs

A new summer learning recruitment guide offers guidance and detailed templates that districts and others can use to interest children and families in these programs and encourage their participation.
Youth-Serving Organizations Can Create, Sustain High-Quality Arts Programs To Develop Teens' Arts Skills, Wallace Study Finds

Youth-serving organizations can create and manage high-quality afterschool arts programs reflecting practices used by exemplary programs that specialize in the arts, according to a study by Research for Action and McClanahan Associates funded by The...
Pandemic Ups Game on Scenario Planning in The Arts

25-Nov-2020 11:05 AM EST

About

Our vision is that children, particularly those living in distressed urban areas, have access to good schools and a variety of enrichment programs in and outside of school that prepare them to be contributing members of their communities. Our mission is to improve learning and enrichment opportunities for children. We do this by supporting and sharing effective ideas and practices.

Contacts

Ann Bradley
Vice President

 ann@thehatchergroup.com

240-672-5569

Melissa Connerton
Senior Communications Officer

 mconnerton@wallacefoundation.org

212-251-9750

Jenna Doleh
Communications Assistant

 jdoleh@wallacefoundation.org

Lucas Held
Communications Director

 lheld@wallacefoundation.org

212-251-9700

Pam Mendels
Senior Writer

 email@email.com

Jessica Schwartz
Senior Communications Officer

 jschwartz@wallacefoundation.org

212-251-9700

Marie Wilken

 marie@thehatchergroup.com

