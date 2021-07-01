Our News on Newswise
Detroit Startup Developing Eco-friendly Marine Coating for Ships and Boats
Repela Tech LLC, a Detroit-based sustainability tech startup from Wayne State University, was awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase II grant totaling $993,788 for research and development on a...
Wayne State University and Henry Ford Health System Announce New Initiative in Cardiometabolic Health and Disease
Wayne State University and Henry Ford Health System announced today the launch of a basic and translational research initiative in Cardiometabolic Health and Disease as a thematic focus for program growth.
New research on MRI Biomarkers may aid in evaluating potential treatments for peripheral nerve diseases
Jun Li, M.D., Ph.D., professor and chair of the Department of Neurology at the Wayne State University School of Medicine, recently received a $246,172 R-21 grant from the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences of the National...
Major NIH Award to Wayne State to Offer State-Of-The-Art Proteomic Research Capabilities
Wayne State University has been awarded a $1.29 million high instrumentation grant from the National Institutes of Health to purchase a state-of-the-art mass spectrometer for identification and quantitation of proteins in biomedical research...
Wayne State receives NSF award to study how airborne viruses navigate through mucus
A research team at Wayne State University led by Ashis Mukhopadhyay, Ph.D., associate professor of physics and astronomy in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, received a three-year, $326,226 grant from the National Science Foundation to...
Self-Reported Declines in Cognition May be Linked to Changes in Brain Connectivity
A team from Wayne State University recently published the results of a three-year study of cognitive changes in older adults who complained that their cognitive ability was worsening though clinical assessments showed no impairments. MRIs at...
Wayne State Receives $1.97 Million NIH Grant to Provide Research Training to Undergraduates
Researchers at Wayne State University recently received a nearly $1.97 million grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health for the T34 program, Maximizing Access to Research Careers (MARC).
Wayne State awarded $2.5 million NIH grant to grow graduate training programs
Wayne State University recently received an Initiative for Maximizing Student Development (IMSD) T32 training program grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health. This $2.5 million grant will...
Consensus Statement Questions Science Behind Brain-Training Claims
6-Nov-2014 12:00 PM EST
Wayne State University Part of Scientific Team Celebrating Nobel Prize for Higgs Discovery
Wayne State University researchers are celebrating the Nobel Prize for the Higgs boson discovery. A team of four WSU researchers played a part in the experimental aspects of the discovery.
8-Oct-2013 1:00 PM EDT
Wayne State University Researcher Provides Expertise on How Women’s Mental Health Issues Can Lead to Tragedies
