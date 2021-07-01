Detroit, MI USA

Detroit Startup Developing Eco-friendly Marine Coating for Ships and Boats

Repela Tech LLC, a Detroit-based sustainability tech startup from Wayne State University, was awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase II grant totaling $993,788 for research and development on a...
1-Jul-2021

Wayne State University and Henry Ford Health System Announce New Initiative in Cardiometabolic Health and Disease

Wayne State University and Henry Ford Health System announced today the launch of a basic and translational research initiative in Cardiometabolic Health and Disease as a thematic focus for program growth.
30-Jun-2021

New research on MRI Biomarkers may aid in evaluating potential treatments for peripheral nerve diseases

Jun Li, M.D., Ph.D., professor and chair of the Department of Neurology at the Wayne State University School of Medicine, recently received a $246,172 R-21 grant from the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences of the National...
29-Jun-2021

Major NIH Award to Wayne State to Offer State-Of-The-Art Proteomic Research Capabilities

Wayne State University has been awarded a $1.29 million high instrumentation grant from the National Institutes of Health to purchase a state-of-the-art mass spectrometer for identification and quantitation of proteins in biomedical research...
29-Jun-2021

Wayne State receives NSF award to study how airborne viruses navigate through mucus

A research team at Wayne State University led by Ashis Mukhopadhyay, Ph.D., associate professor of physics and astronomy in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, received a three-year, $326,226 grant from the National Science Foundation to...
28-Jun-2021

Self-Reported Declines in Cognition May be Linked to Changes in Brain Connectivity

A team from Wayne State University recently published the results of a three-year study of cognitive changes in older adults who complained that their cognitive ability was worsening though clinical assessments showed no impairments. MRIs at...
22-Jun-2021

Wayne State Receives $1.97 Million NIH Grant to Provide Research Training to Undergraduates

Researchers at Wayne State University recently received a nearly $1.97 million grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health for the T34 program, Maximizing Access to Research Careers (MARC).
21-Jun-2021

Wayne State awarded $2.5 million NIH grant to grow graduate training programs

Wayne State University recently received an Initiative for Maximizing Student Development (IMSD) T32 training program grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health. This $2.5 million grant will...
16-Jun-2021


Consensus Statement Questions Science Behind Brain-Training Claims

6-Nov-2014

Wayne State University Part of Scientific Team Celebrating Nobel Prize for Higgs Discovery

Wayne State University researchers are celebrating the Nobel Prize for the Higgs boson discovery. A team of four WSU researchers played a part in the experimental aspects of the discovery.
8-Oct-2013

Wayne State University Researcher Provides Expertise on How Women’s Mental Health Issues Can Lead to Tragedies

4-Oct-2013

About

Wayne State University is one of the nation’s pre-eminent public research universities in an urban setting. Through its multidisciplinary approach to research and education, and its ongoing collaboration with government, industry and other institutions, the university seeks to enhance economic growth and improve the quality of life in the city of Detroit, state of Michigan and throughout the world.

Contacts

Julie O'Connor
Director of Research Communications
Office of the Vice President for Research

 julie.oconnor@wayne.edu

313-577-8845
