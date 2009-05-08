Weber & Associates

Our News on Newswise
HIV/AIDS Research Network Recommends Use of Abbott RealTime Viral Load Test for NIH-Sponsored Clinical Trials
The Abbott RealTime HIV-1 Assay and Abbott m2000 System have been recommended as a standard protocol for viral load testing in HIV/AIDS clinical trials sponsored by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
8-May-2009 10:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
AIDS Research Pioneer Robert Gallo, M.D., Keynotes Abbott HIV Symposium, Oct. 24
On Friday, October 24 at 3 p.m. at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., Abbott will host a symposium titled: HIV Diagnosis and Therapy, Beyond B: Challenges for the Future. The keynote speaker is Robert Gallo, M.D., known worldwide for...
6-Oct-2008 12:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Our YouTube Videos
Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.