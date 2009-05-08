Weber & Associates

The Abbott RealTime HIV-1 Assay and Abbott m2000 System have been recommended as a standard protocol for viral load testing in HIV/AIDS clinical trials sponsored by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Add to Favorites

On Friday, October 24 at 3 p.m. at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., Abbott will host a symposium titled: HIV Diagnosis and Therapy, Beyond B: Challenges for the Future. The keynote speaker is Robert Gallo, M.D., known worldwide for...

Add to Favorites