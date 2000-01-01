Weber Shandwick MN
Minneapolis, MN USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Our news is coming soon...
See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Our experts are coming soon...

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

About

About section not configured. Is this your member page? Login to edit, or contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Krystle Barbour
Account Director, Media Relations

 KBarbour@webershandwick.com

414-331-0311

Ryan Benbo
Acct Exec

 rbenbo@webershandwick.com

218-346-6157

Kira Bork
Account Executive

 kbork@webershandwick.com

952-346-6317

Stephanie Connolly
Asst Acct Exec

 sconnolly@webershandwick.com

952-832-5000

Jaclyn Dummer

 jdummer@webershandwick.com

952-346-6321

Katie Durkin
Senior Vice President

 kdurkin@webershandwick.com

312-988-2444

Katie Durkin
Senior Vice President

 kdurkin@webershandwick.com

312-988-2444

Shireen Gandhi
V P, Health Care Public Affairs

 sgandhi@webershandwick.com

952-346-6151

Angela Gassett
Account Executive

 agassett@webershandwick.com

952-346-6210

Sara Gavin
President

 sgavin@webershandwick.com

952-346-6174

Bill Gray
Acct Supvr

 email@email.com

952-346-6226

Nora Hayes
Sr Acct Exec

 nhayes@webershandwick.com

952-346-6164

Barbara Iverson
Pres of Financial Services

 biverson@webershandwick.com

952-346-6176

Steve Johnson
Senior VP

 sjohnson@webershandwick.com

952-346-6508

Leah Kondes
Mktg and New Bus Devel Dir

 email@email.com

952-346-6115

Ben Maurer

 bmaurer@webershandwick.com

952-346-6323

Jim McCartney
Account Group Director, Healthcare

 jmccartney@webershandwick.com

Liz Miklya
VP Training and Media Relations

 lmiklya@webershandwick.com

952-346-6090

Zina Poletz
Acct Supvr

 zpoletz@webershandwick.com

952-346-6138

Michael Ratz
Assistant Account Executive

 dratz@webershandwick.com

952-346-6334

Randall Sands
Exec VP

 rsands@webershandwick.com

952-832-5000

Ben Saukko
Sr Acct Exec

 email@email.com

952-346-6167

Heather Schwartz Cmiel
Account Group Manager

 hschwartz@webershandwick.com

952-346-6508

Christine Scroggins
Account Supervisor

 cscroggins@webershandwick.com

952-346-6012

Lisa Shepherd
Sr Acct Exec

 lshepherd@webershandwick.com

952-346-6239

Sarah Stakston
Sr Acct Exec

 sstakston@webershandwick.com

952-346-6303

Amy Steigman
Account Supervisor

 asteigman@webershandwick.com

Greg Swan
Sr Acct Exec

 gswan@webershandwick.com

952-346-6313

Tonya Tennessen
Sr Acct Exec

 ttennessen@webershandwick.com

952-832-5000

Brooke Worden
Acct Director

 bworden@webershandwick.com

952-346-6126

Joni Written
Acct Exec

 jwritten@webershandwick.com

952-346-6135
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.39337