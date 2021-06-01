New York, NY USA

New Neuronal Code Found in Bats Navigating Extra-Large Spaces, Weizmann Institute Scientists Report

To date, place cells have been studied in mammals in small spaces. How do we navigate large ones? Prof. Nachum Ulanovsky and team studied bats navigating a 200-m-long tunnel – and discovered a novel neuronal code for spatial perception. The work...
1-Jun-2021

Weizmann Institute Scientists Reveal the Triple Threat of Coronavirus

Scientists at the Weizmann Institute and the Israel Institute for Biological, Chemical and Environmental Sciences took a novel tack to investigating SARS-CoV-2’s powerful ability to infect, finding that the virus deploys an apparently unique...
12-May-2021

Weizmann Institute Optogeneticists Use Mosquito Rhodopsins to Boost Brain Research

The Weizmann Institute’s Prof. Ofer Yizhar and colleagues used mosquito rhodopsins to create an optogenetics tool that is more precise, selective, and controllable than current techniques. In addition to increasing our understanding of the brain...
12-May-2021

Weizmann Scientists Determine How Smoke from Australia's Fires Spanned the Globe

Prof. Ilan Koren at the Weizmann Institute and Dr. Eitan Hirsch have identified another impact of Australia’s massive wildfires: smoke particles from the country’s southeast actually reached the stratosphere. They then traveled on a steady...
22-Mar-2021

Weizmann Scientists Find That Bacteria May Aid Anti-Cancer Immune Response

The Weizmann Institute’s Prof. Yardena Samuels, Prof. Eran Segal, and Dr. Ravid Straussman, with partners at MD Anderson Cancer Center, the NCI, and elsewhere, have discovered that the bacteria living inside cancer cells can be harnessed to...
22-Mar-2021

Weizmann Institute Scientists Grow Advanced Mouse Embryos Outside the Uterus

In a first, the Weizmann Institute’s Prof. Jacob Hanna and his group have grown mouse embryos in an artificial uterus. The feat allows scientists to study the early stages of development, with potential implications that include understanding why...
19-Mar-2021

Seasons of Our Hormones

Weizmann Institute scientists analyzed around six million blood tests to obtain data on several types of hormones, discovering that some peak in winter/spring and others in summer. Peaks in stress or reproductive hormones may have “evolved to help...
3-Feb-2021

Weizmann Institute Scientists Map the Stress Axis in Unprecedented Detail

Chronic stress can lead to or advance a number of diseases as the stress axis is continually activated. In a first, Prof. Alon Chen’s lab has revealed the entire stress axis, mapping it to the gene expression pattern of individual cells. The...
29-Jan-2021


About

Meet the Weizmann Institute


The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Israel, is one of the world's top-ranking multidisciplinary research institutions. Noted for its wide-ranging exploration of the natural and exact sciences, the Institute is home to 3,800 scientists, students, technicians, and supporting staff. Institute research efforts include the search for new ways of fighting disease and hunger, examining leading questions in mathematics and computer science, probing the physics of matter and the universe, creating novel materials, and developing new strategies for protecting the environment.

Contacts

Jennifer Manning
Director, Science Content

 j.manning@acwis.org

212-895-7952

Jeff Sussman
Vice President, Marketing Communications & Public

 jeffrey@acwis.org

212-895-7951
