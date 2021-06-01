Our News on Newswise
New Neuronal Code Found in Bats Navigating Extra-Large Spaces, Weizmann Institute Scientists Report
To date, place cells have been studied in mammals in small spaces. How do we navigate large ones? Prof. Nachum Ulanovsky and team studied bats navigating a 200-m-long tunnel – and discovered a novel neuronal code for spatial perception. The work...
1-Jun-2021 1:30 PM EDT
Weizmann Institute Scientists Reveal the Triple Threat of Coronavirus
Scientists at the Weizmann Institute and the Israel Institute for Biological, Chemical and Environmental Sciences took a novel tack to investigating SARS-CoV-2’s powerful ability to infect, finding that the virus deploys an apparently unique...
12-May-2021 2:40 PM EDT
Weizmann Institute Optogeneticists Use Mosquito Rhodopsins to Boost Brain Research
The Weizmann Institute’s Prof. Ofer Yizhar and colleagues used mosquito rhodopsins to create an optogenetics tool that is more precise, selective, and controllable than current techniques. In addition to increasing our understanding of the brain...
12-May-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Weizmann Scientists Determine How Smoke from Australia's Fires Spanned the Globe
Prof. Ilan Koren at the Weizmann Institute and Dr. Eitan Hirsch have identified another impact of Australia’s massive wildfires: smoke particles from the country’s southeast actually reached the stratosphere. They then traveled on a steady...
22-Mar-2021 6:45 PM EDT
Weizmann Scientists Find That Bacteria May Aid Anti-Cancer Immune Response
The Weizmann Institute’s Prof. Yardena Samuels, Prof. Eran Segal, and Dr. Ravid Straussman, with partners at MD Anderson Cancer Center, the NCI, and elsewhere, have discovered that the bacteria living inside cancer cells can be harnessed to...
22-Mar-2021 6:05 PM EDT
Weizmann Institute Scientists Grow Advanced Mouse Embryos Outside the Uterus
In a first, the Weizmann Institute’s Prof. Jacob Hanna and his group have grown mouse embryos in an artificial uterus. The feat allows scientists to study the early stages of development, with potential implications that include understanding why...
19-Mar-2021 3:05 PM EDT
Seasons of Our Hormones
Weizmann Institute scientists analyzed around six million blood tests to obtain data on several types of hormones, discovering that some peak in winter/spring and others in summer. Peaks in stress or reproductive hormones may have “evolved to help...
3-Feb-2021 2:10 PM EST
Weizmann Institute Scientists Map the Stress Axis in Unprecedented Detail
Chronic stress can lead to or advance a number of diseases as the stress axis is continually activated. In a first, Prof. Alon Chen’s lab has revealed the entire stress axis, mapping it to the gene expression pattern of individual cells. The...
29-Jan-2021 12:05 PM EST
