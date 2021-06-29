The women in the Divine Comedy, the epic poem by the Italian writer Dante Alighieri, served as symbols and metaphors of political affiliation, intrigue, virtue, scandal, and violence. Centuries later, though, little is known about many of the women...

Massachusetts State Representative and Wellesley College alumna Elizabeth Miranda will be the commencement speaker for the class of 2021 at Wellesley's 143rd Commencement on June 4.

Americans are perhaps more polarized today than at any time since the Civil War. This idea has become ingrained in contemporary American discourse, popping up with increasing frequency in media coverage, in public opinion studies, and in research...

A year into the COVID-19 crisis, it seems like almost everyone can recall the moment they first sensed just how extensively the pandemic making its way around the world would upend their lives.

For the first time, honey bees (Apis cerana) have been documented using tools, specifically animal dung, to defend their colonies in Asia. To defend themselves against giant hornet (Vespa soror) attacks, which can wipe out whole colonies, honey bees...

When Stephanie Song ’19 started working in the microbiome program at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, as a summer intern after her sophomore year at Wellesley, she didn’t have any research experience.

Ambassador Susan Rice joined Wellesley College professor Michael Jeffries for a discussion about her new book, work in the Obama Administration, and current events like the Iran crisis at an event on campus.

As part of Wellesley College’s annual reunion weekend, former U.S. Secretaries of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and Madeleine Korbel Albright joined Wellesley President Paula A. Johnson for a conversation about their time at Wellesley, their...

