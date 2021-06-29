Our News on Newswise
Wellesley Students Recover the Women of the Divine Comedy in a Wikipedia Project
The women in the Divine Comedy, the epic poem by the Italian writer Dante Alighieri, served as symbols and metaphors of political affiliation, intrigue, virtue, scandal, and violence. Centuries later, though, little is known about many of the women...
29-Jun-2021
Massachusetts State Rep. Liz Miranda is Wellesley’s 2021 Commencement Speaker
Massachusetts State Representative and Wellesley College alumna Elizabeth Miranda will be the commencement speaker for the class of 2021 at Wellesley's 143rd Commencement on June 4.
20-Apr-2021
In a Contentious Era, How Do Friends with Different Values Stick Together? Faculty and Student Research Sheds Light
Americans are perhaps more polarized today than at any time since the Civil War. This idea has become ingrained in contemporary American discourse, popping up with increasing frequency in media coverage, in public opinion studies, and in research...
26-Feb-2021
Three Wellesley Professors Teach Students to View the Pandemic Through a Historical Lens
A year into the COVID-19 crisis, it seems like almost everyone can recall the moment they first sensed just how extensively the pandemic making its way around the world would upend their lives.
26-Feb-2021
Honey Bees Use Animal Feces as a Defense Against Giant Hornet Attacks
For the first time, honey bees (Apis cerana) have been documented using tools, specifically animal dung, to defend their colonies in Asia. To defend themselves against giant hornet (Vespa soror) attacks, which can wipe out whole colonies, honey bees...
3-Dec-2020
At Mayo Clinic, Wellesley Alumna Continues Senior Thesis Research on Mysteries of Vaginal Microbiomes
When Stephanie Song ’19 started working in the microbiome program at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, as a summer intern after her sophomore year at Wellesley, she didn’t have any research experience.
3-Dec-2020
Iran Will Continue to Retaliate in Many Forms and in Many Places
Ambassador Susan Rice joined Wellesley College professor Michael Jeffries for a discussion about her new book, work in the Obama Administration, and current events like the Iran crisis at an event on campus.
10-Jan-2020
Clinton, Albright Call for Leadership that Unites at Wellesley College Reunion
As part of Wellesley College’s annual reunion weekend, former U.S. Secretaries of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and Madeleine Korbel Albright joined Wellesley President Paula A. Johnson for a conversation about their time at Wellesley, their...
12-Jun-2019
Wellesley Professor Examines the Ocean’s Response to Climate Change
As carbon emissions increase, how will the ocean respond to climate change? How does carbon dioxide cross from the atmosphere to the ocean? What happens to the carbon dioxide when it is in the ocean? Learn more from Wellesley College professor...
24-Sep-2019
North Korea expert on second summit in Vietnam
27-Feb-2019
Effects of Looming International Trade Wars
3-Oct-2018
From Anita Hill to Christine Blasey Ford: How far have we really come?
20-Sep-2018
Wellesley Professor Discusses Boston Globe’s #FreePress Effort to Combat Anti-Media Rhetoric
16-Aug-2018
New Book by Wellesley College Political Scientist Holds Answers to How the Presidential Primary’s Populist Explosion Will Transform the General Election
As the author of the recently published Populism’s Power: Radical Grassroots Democracy in America, Wellesley College's Laura Grattan can articulate how intensified appeals to "rule by the people"—from Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders—have...
15-Jul-2016
How to Solve the Nation’s Math Crisis? Tap into Everyday Examples of Calculus in the World Around Us
A Wellesley College mathematics professor says that the key to reversing the country’s Math Crisis lies in tapping into the everyday examples of math hidden in the world around us and changing the way we instruct math in America's classrooms.
10-Oct-2014
Expert: #Wellesley Political Scientist @Hahriehan on #Grassroots Organizing; New Book Examines How Organizations Attract, Retain Activists
9-Jul-2014