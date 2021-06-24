Our News on Newswise
Pac-Man and Picasso: WVU Researcher Pushes the Boundaries of Learning in Mathematics Education
Keri Valentine, an associate professor of mathematics education at West Virginia, has turned to Pac-Man and Picasso as new ways of engaging students in math learning.
CHIME Telescope and Collaborative Efforts from WVU Lead to the Detection of More than 500 Fast Radio Bursts
With the help of the radio telescope located at the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, operated by the National Research Council of Canada, in British Columbia, Canada, the telescope has nearly quadrupled the number of FRB discovered to date.
Dip your toe – or dive right in: WVU psychologists spill advice on reentering the world post-COVID
A high percentage of the population may experience “re-entry anxiety” as more people get vaccinated, guidelines are loosened and the masks come off, according to WVU psychologists.
Making the pieces fit: How WVU, Marshall and the state of West Virginia detect new COVID-19 variants
Picture viral RNA as a single component that you can break into one million pieces. Now imagine reassembling those pieces together, literally like a jigsaw puzzle. If there’s a chipped corner or if a piece won’t fit snugly as it should, consider...
Loss of Y chromosome, RNA tied to radiation resistance in male lung-cancer patients
The science behind the COVID-19 vaccine has the potential to do more than prevent cases of COVID-19 itself. In the coming years, it could also help doctors treat stubborn forms of cancer.
‘Honey, I’m home – all the time:’ Pandemic life for married couples can lead to sadness, anger
Kevin Knoster, a third-year doctoral student in the Department of Communication Studies, led a study examining 165 married individuals and how their partners interfered with their daily routines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Death by suicide? Drug overdoses muddy waters for investigators, amplify national mental health crisis
Broadening the definition of self-inflicted mortality to encompass most drug overdose deaths, WVU emeritus professor Ian Rockett led a study finding that the entire nation is afflicted by a mental health crisis. In recent years, western states have...
WVU partners with the CDC to conduct mask observation study, reports encouraging baseline results
The WVU School of Public Health is partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to conduct a seven-week mask observation study to estimate the percentage of people within the WVU community wearing masks correctly and, ultimately,...
Leading Civil and Environmental Engineer at West Virginia University Identifies Construction Quality as Potential Contributor to Florida Building Collapse
25-Jun-2021 12:00 PM EDT
Blue-eyed buzzers, human interest emerge from Brood X
24-Jun-2021 1:45 PM EDT
Though ‘unsurprising,’ U.S. Supreme Court decision on Affordable Care Act a relief for many
17-Jun-2021 4:25 PM EDT
Persistent Western Drought Conditions Create Competition For Water Resources, Affect Food and Economic Supply Chains, WVU Experts Say
17-Jun-2021 2:15 PM EDT
Infrastructure plan presents opportunity to turn the faucet on for enhancing water quality, access
1-Jun-2021 2:35 PM EDT
Electric vehicles no environmental savior, could cause power grid problems
21-May-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Rural America primed for mileage if $2 trillion infrastructure plan passes
20-May-2021 12:45 PM EDT
Colonial Pipeline hack a wake-up call to ramp up cybersecurity for nation’s infrastructure
13-May-2021 9:00 AM EDT