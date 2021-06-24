Morgantown, WV USA

Pac-Man and Picasso: WVU Researcher Pushes the Boundaries of Learning in Mathematics Education

Keri Valentine, an associate professor of mathematics education at West Virginia, has turned to Pac-Man and Picasso as new ways of engaging students in math learning.
24-Jun-2021

CHIME Telescope and Collaborative Efforts from WVU Lead to the Detection of More than 500 Fast Radio Bursts

With the help of the radio telescope located at the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, operated by the National Research Council of Canada, in British Columbia, Canada, the telescope has nearly quadrupled the number of FRB discovered to date.
10-Jun-2021

Dip your toe – or dive right in: WVU psychologists spill advice on reentering the world post-COVID

A high percentage of the population may experience “re-entry anxiety” as more people get vaccinated, guidelines are loosened and the masks come off, according to WVU psychologists.
4-Jun-2021

Making the pieces fit: How WVU, Marshall and the state of West Virginia detect new COVID-19 variants

Picture viral RNA as a single component that you can break into one million pieces. Now imagine reassembling those pieces together, literally like a jigsaw puzzle. If there’s a chipped corner or if a piece won’t fit snugly as it should, consider...
26-Mar-2021

Loss of Y chromosome, RNA tied to radiation resistance in male lung-cancer patients

The science behind the COVID-19 vaccine has the potential to do more than prevent cases of COVID-19 itself. In the coming years, it could also help doctors treat stubborn forms of cancer.
10-Mar-2021

‘Honey, I’m home – all the time:’ Pandemic life for married couples can lead to sadness, anger

Kevin Knoster, a third-year doctoral student in the Department of Communication Studies, led a study examining 165 married individuals and how their partners interfered with their daily routines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
12-Feb-2021

Death by suicide? Drug overdoses muddy waters for investigators, amplify national mental health crisis

Broadening the definition of self-inflicted mortality to encompass most drug overdose deaths, WVU emeritus professor Ian Rockett led a study finding that the entire nation is afflicted by a mental health crisis. In recent years, western states have...
12-Feb-2021

WVU partners with the CDC to conduct mask observation study, reports encouraging baseline results

The WVU School of Public Health is partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to conduct a seven-week mask observation study to estimate the percentage of people within the WVU community wearing masks correctly and, ultimately,...
13-Oct-2020


About

As a land-grant institution in the 21st century, WVU will deliver high-quality education, excel in discovery and innovation, model a culture of diversity and inclusion, promote health and vitality, and build pathways for the exchange of knowledge and opportunity between the state, the nation and the world.

