Lehmann, a world renowned developmental and cell biology researcher, as the Institute’s fifth Director

Add to Favorites

A team of scientists has uncovered a surprising molecular link connecting how cells regulate growth with how they sense and make available nutrients. The findings also implicate a new protein as a potential drug target in pancreatic cancer.

Add to Favorites

For the first time, scientists have directly linked deletions in two genes in zebrafish and traits, such as seizures, hyperactivity, large head size, and increased fat content. Both genes are in a genome region linked to autism spectrum disorder,...

Add to Favorites

For more than a century, the link between thyroid hormone and red blood cell production has remained elusive. Now, Whitehead scientists have teased about the mechanism that connects them, which could help scientists identify new therapies for...

Add to Favorites

Whitehead Institute Member David Sabatini will be this year’s recipient of the Dickson Prize in Medicine. The annual award is the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine’s highest honor and recognizes “an American biomedical researcher...

Add to Favorites

The transition from an egg to a developing embryo is one of life’s most remarkable transformations. Now Whitehead Institute researchers have used fruit flies to decipher how one aspect—control of the translation of messenger RNAs (mRNAs) into...

Add to Favorites

Many cultures traditionally use herbs believed to increase milk supply – so called galactagogues – although scientific data are lacking. Now Whitehead Institute Member Jing-Ke Weng and the Family Larsson-Rosenquist Foundation are teaming up to...

Add to Favorites

Whitehead Institute scientists have identified a gene that could help clinicians discern which patients have aggressive forms of early stage breast cancer, which could prevent hundreds of thousands of women from undergoing unnecessary treatment and...

Add to Favorites