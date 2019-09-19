Our News on Newswise
Ruth Lehmann Elected as Director of Whitehead Institute
Lehmann, a world renowned developmental and cell biology researcher, as the Institute’s fifth Director
19-Sep-2019
Study Reveals Key Molecular Link in Major Cell Growth Pathway
A team of scientists has uncovered a surprising molecular link connecting how cells regulate growth with how they sense and make available nutrients. The findings also implicate a new protein as a potential drug target in pancreatic cancer.
19-Oct-2017
Genetic Body/Brain Connection Identified in Genomic Region Linked to Autism
For the first time, scientists have directly linked deletions in two genes in zebrafish and traits, such as seizures, hyperactivity, large head size, and increased fat content. Both genes are in a genome region linked to autism spectrum disorder,...
6-Oct-2017
Mystery Solved: How Thyroid Hormone Prods Red Blood Cell Production
For more than a century, the link between thyroid hormone and red blood cell production has remained elusive. Now, Whitehead scientists have teased about the mechanism that connects them, which could help scientists identify new therapies for...
5-Sep-2017
Whitehead Member David Sabatini Awarded Dickson Prize in Medicine
Whitehead Institute Member David Sabatini will be this year’s recipient of the Dickson Prize in Medicine. The annual award is the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine’s highest honor and recognizes “an American biomedical researcher...
17-Aug-2017
Elegant Switch Controls Translation in Transition From Egg to Embryo
The transition from an egg to a developing embryo is one of life’s most remarkable transformations. Now Whitehead Institute researchers have used fruit flies to decipher how one aspect—control of the translation of messenger RNAs (mRNAs) into...
14-Jun-2017
Whitehead’s Weng Receives Grant From Family Larsson-Rosenquist Foundation to Study Herbs That May Boost Mothers’ Milk
Many cultures traditionally use herbs believed to increase milk supply – so called galactagogues – although scientific data are lacking. Now Whitehead Institute Member Jing-Ke Weng and the Family Larsson-Rosenquist Foundation are teaming up to...
8-Jun-2017
Biomarker Identified for Likely Aggressive, Early Stage Breast Cancer
Whitehead Institute scientists have identified a gene that could help clinicians discern which patients have aggressive forms of early stage breast cancer, which could prevent hundreds of thousands of women from undergoing unnecessary treatment and...
3-Apr-2017
