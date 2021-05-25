Our News on Newswise
FirePoint’s Future Innovators internship brings underrepresented students into DoD’s talent pipeline
The FirePoint Innovations Center at Wichita State University has welcomed the first class of students into its Future Innovators Program, a new engineering internship opportunity aimed at introducing historically underrepresented students into the...
Acting for Digital Arts now offered at Wichita State
Whether their goal is to be Gollum in “Lord of the Rings” or a character in the next version of “Call of Duty,” Wichita State University students now have the option to specialize in motion-capture acting through a new concentration within...
NASA awards $2 million for Wichita State professor to study the sun
Wichita State University’s Dr. Nick Solomey, professor of physics, has been awarded a $2 million grant from NASA for his work on developing a neutrino detector to work in space and close to the sun.
Wichita State University rises in all National Science Foundation R&D expenditures lists
The National Science Foundation has released its latest comparison of research and development expenditures among the nation’s universities, and Wichita State University has risen in all categories, increasing expenditures by $47 million.
U.S. News & World Report ranks Wichita State University online business program No. 7 in the nation
Wichita State University is tied for No. 7 nationally in Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Programs by U.S. News & World Report.
NIAR receives $13.7 million from Air Force for advanced composites research
The National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) has received another $13.7 million contract from the United States Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to extend the Modeling for Affordable, Sustainable Composites (MASC) research program.
Game-based learning platform will make education accessible to refugees
There are more than 70 million forcibly displaced refugees worldwide.
A team of Wichita State University researchers is working on making education more accessible to refugee learners.
The Education for All project is creating an interactive,...
Army awards Wichita State-NIAR additional $13.5 million for high-speed missile materials research
The National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) at Wichita State University announces a new $13.5 million award from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center (CCDC AvMC) for continued applied research on...
Personal choice regarding health risks will dictate demand for air travel at the holidays
With holiday travel season on the horizon, a just-released annual forecast from Dean Headley, co-author of the Airline Quality Rating, offers new insights into making travel plans in these extraordinary times.
17-Sep-2020 2:00 AM EDT
Airline Quality Rating Expert Comments on The Pandemic: 'This Changes Everything in The Way We Fly'
3-May-2020 7:00 PM EDT
Dean Headley, Airline Quality Rating co-author from Wichita State University, comments on airline industry financial outlook
19-Mar-2020 3:05 PM EDT
National airline quality expert comments on potential impact of COVID-19 on air travel
2-Mar-2020 2:20 PM EST
Political science professor seeks to slay gerrymandering through art and research
Brian Amos, assistant professor of political science at Wichita State University, has dedicated numerous papers and conferences to gerrymandering research.
20-Feb-2020 2:30 PM EST
Economist predicts impact from Spirit's 2,800 layoffs
Spirit AeroSystems has announced plans to lay off 2,800 workers due to uncertainty of production of the Boeing 737 Max. All 2,800 employees work in Wichita, Kansas.
Jeremy Hill, director of the Center for Economic Development and Business...
10-Jan-2020 4:15 PM EST
Expert available to comment on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
9-Jan-2020 10:15 AM EST
Airline Quality Rating Holiday Travel Forecast: Demand is always higher at the holidays,so find a good price and book early
Wichita State's Dean Headley, co-author of the Airline Quality Rating, says travelers should book their holiday air travel early this year.
9-Sep-2019 12:20 PM EDT