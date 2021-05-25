Wichita, KS USA

FirePoint’s Future Innovators internship brings underrepresented students into DoD’s talent pipeline

The FirePoint Innovations Center at Wichita State University has welcomed the first class of students into its Future Innovators Program, a new engineering internship opportunity aimed at introducing historically underrepresented students into the...
25-May-2021

Acting for Digital Arts now offered at Wichita State

Whether their goal is to be Gollum in “Lord of the Rings” or a character in the next version of “Call of Duty,” Wichita State University students now have the option to specialize in motion-capture acting through a new concentration within...
25-May-2021

NASA awards $2 million for Wichita State professor to study the sun

Wichita State University’s Dr. Nick Solomey, professor of physics, has been awarded a $2 million grant from NASA for his work on developing a neutrino detector to work in space and close to the sun.
19-Apr-2021

Wichita State University rises in all National Science Foundation R&D expenditures lists

The National Science Foundation has released its latest comparison of research and development expenditures among the nation’s universities, and Wichita State University has risen in all categories, increasing expenditures by $47 million.
22-Feb-2021

U.S. News & World Report ranks Wichita State University online business program No. 7 in the nation

Wichita State University is tied for No. 7 nationally in Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Programs by U.S. News & World Report.
19-Feb-2021

NIAR receives $13.7 million from Air Force for advanced composites research

The National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) has received another $13.7 million contract from the United States Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to extend the Modeling for Affordable, Sustainable Composites (MASC) research program.
13-Nov-2020

Game-based learning platform will make education accessible to refugees

There are more than 70 million forcibly displaced refugees worldwide. A team of Wichita State University researchers is working on making education more accessible to refugee learners. The Education for All project is creating an interactive,...
11-Nov-2020

Army awards Wichita State-NIAR additional $13.5 million for high-speed missile materials research

The National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) at Wichita State University announces a new $13.5 million award from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center (CCDC AvMC) for continued applied research on...
28-Oct-2020


Personal choice regarding health risks will dictate demand for air travel at the holidays

With holiday travel season on the horizon, a just-released annual forecast from Dean Headley, co-author of the Airline Quality Rating, offers new insights into making travel plans in these extraordinary times.
17-Sep-2020

Airline Quality Rating Expert Comments on The Pandemic: 'This Changes Everything in The Way We Fly'

3-May-2020

Dean Headley, Airline Quality Rating co-author from Wichita State University, comments on airline industry financial outlook

19-Mar-2020

National airline quality expert comments on potential impact of COVID-19 on air travel

2-Mar-2020

Political science professor seeks to slay gerrymandering through art and research

Brian Amos, assistant professor of political science at Wichita State University, has dedicated numerous papers and conferences to gerrymandering research.
20-Feb-2020

Economist predicts impact from Spirit's 2,800 layoffs

Spirit AeroSystems has announced plans to lay off 2,800 workers due to uncertainty of production of the Boeing 737 Max. All 2,800 employees work in Wichita, Kansas. Jeremy Hill, director of the Center for Economic Development and Business...
10-Jan-2020

Expert available to comment on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

9-Jan-2020

Airline Quality Rating Holiday Travel Forecast: Demand is always higher at the holidays,so find a good price and book early

Wichita State's Dean Headley, co-author of the Airline Quality Rating, says travelers should book their holiday air travel early this year.
9-Sep-2019

Contacts

Tim Hart
Director of Web and New Media

 tim.hart@wichita.edu

316-978-6192

Matheson Herron
Director of Relationship Marketing

 matheson.herron@wichita.edu

Joe Kleinsasser
News and Media Relations Director

 joe.kleinsasser@wichita.edu

316-978-3013

Lainie Mazzullo-Hart
Director of news and media relations

 lainie.mazzullo@wichita.edu

316-978-3409

Jamie Stoskopf
Content Developer

 jamie.stoskopf@wichita.edu

316-978-7409
