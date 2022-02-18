Our News on Newswise
Exercise reduces anxiety during active surveillance for prostate cancer
In men undergoing active surveillance as an alternative to immediate treatment for prostate cancer, a supervised exercise program can reduce anxiety and fear of cancer progression, reports a study in The Journal of Urology®, an Official Journal of...
18-Feb-2022
Continuation versus discontinuation of anti-rheumatic biologics during the perioperative period: What does the evidence support?
For patients with rheumatic arthritis and other chronic inflammatory diseases, discontinuing biologic disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (bDMARDs) prior to orthopaedic surgery does not appear to increase the risk of surgical site infections or...
17-Feb-2022
Black and Latinx Men Are Under-Represented in Online Prostate Cancer Resources
Despite their higher risks of advanced prostate cancer, Black and Latinx men are under-represented on websites and in online videos providing information and education regarding prostate cancer, reports a study in The Journal of Urology®, an...
4-Feb-2022
Maternity care during COVID-19: Pandemic added new challenges
Changes necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic have had a wide-ranging impact on maternity care – affecting provider well-being as well as patient care, reports a study in the January/March issue of The Journal of Perinatal and Neonatal Nursing...
28-Jan-2022
For urologists, new payment system may contribute to changing practice patterns
Medicare's new merit-based incentive payment system (MIPS) may drive new changes in practice patterns across the specialty of urology, suggests a study in Urology Practice®, an Official Journal of the American Urological Association (AUA). The...
24-Jan-2022
New guidelines on pelvic girdle pain in the postpartum period – Journal of Women's Health Physical Therapy presents evidence-based recommendations
Pelvic girdle pain (PGP) is a common condition causing pain and physical impairment, which can occur during and/or after pregnancy and delivery. A new clinical practice guideline for physical therapy practice for PGP in the postpartum period...
21-Jan-2022
State Laws About Prescribing May Limit Access to HIV Pre-exposure Prophylaxis
State laws in the US that require medical doctors (MDs) to determine which medications a nurse practitioner (NP) or physician assistant (PA) can prescribe, and under what conditions, may limit the number of patients who use HIV pre-exposure...
21-Jan-2022
Focus on 'high-value elements' in primary care doesn't lower healthcare costs
A redesigned patient-centered medical home (PCMH) approach focusing on defined "high-value elements" (HVEs) does not reduce healthcare costs for patients at primary care practices, reports a study in the February issue of Medical Care. The journal...
19-Jan-2022
Pelvic floor experts issue new recommendations for magnetic resonance defecography
Magnetic resonance defecography (MRD) has emerged as a powerful, noninvasive imaging technique to evaluate the many possible causes of problems in passing bowel movements. A new set of consensus recommendations for performing and interpreting the...
23-Sep-2021 11:40 AM EDT
Expert Available to Discuss Zika Virus and Infection Prevention
23-Aug-2016 9:35 AM EDT
Nurse Experts Available to Discuss a Range of Healthcare Issues from Disaster Preparedness to Evidence-Based Practices
