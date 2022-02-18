In men undergoing active surveillance as an alternative to immediate treatment for prostate cancer, a supervised exercise program can reduce anxiety and fear of cancer progression, reports a study in The Journal of Urology®, an Official Journal of...

For patients with rheumatic arthritis and other chronic inflammatory diseases, discontinuing biologic disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (bDMARDs) prior to orthopaedic surgery does not appear to increase the risk of surgical site infections or...

Despite their higher risks of advanced prostate cancer, Black and Latinx men are under-represented on websites and in online videos providing information and education regarding prostate cancer, reports a study in The Journal of Urology®, an...

Changes necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic have had a wide-ranging impact on maternity care – affecting provider well-being as well as patient care, reports a study in the January/March issue of The Journal of Perinatal and Neonatal Nursing...

Medicare's new merit-based incentive payment system (MIPS) may drive new changes in practice patterns across the specialty of urology, suggests a study in Urology Practice®, an Official Journal of the American Urological Association (AUA). The...

Pelvic girdle pain (PGP) is a common condition causing pain and physical impairment, which can occur during and/or after pregnancy and delivery. A new clinical practice guideline for physical therapy practice for PGP in the postpartum period...

State laws in the US that require medical doctors (MDs) to determine which medications a nurse practitioner (NP) or physician assistant (PA) can prescribe, and under what conditions, may limit the number of patients who use HIV pre-exposure...

A redesigned patient-centered medical home (PCMH) approach focusing on defined "high-value elements" (HVEs) does not reduce healthcare costs for patients at primary care practices, reports a study in the February issue of Medical Care. The journal...

