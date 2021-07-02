

For most patients, the reasons for having a facelift are simple: to "turn back the clock" for a younger and more attractive appearance. Even during the pandemic year 2020, more than 234,000 patients underwent facelift surgery, according to American...

The Lippincott Nursing Virtual Conference will be held on June 24, offering the latest evidence-based content to frontline nurses and nurse managers with featured presentations from nurse experts on topics such as emergency care, medical cannabis,...

At least so far, the currently limited research base does not establish that cannabis has additional adverse effects on brain development or functioning in adolescents or young adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), concludes a...

An experimental artificial heart includes an autoregulation control mechanism, or Auto-Mode, that can adjust to the changing needs of patients treated for end-stage heart failure. Outcomes in the first series of patients managed with the new heart...

To help clinicians stay current on orthopaedic and musculoskeletal research, Wolters Kluwer, Health announced today that Ovid® users will now have access to OrthoEvidence, a first of its kind evidence-based summary provider for orthopaedic...

The first analysis of medical evidence on domestic mass shooters in the U.S. finds that a large majority of perpetrators have psychiatric disorders for which they have received no medication or other treatment, reports a study in the Journal of...

A new type of penile traction therapy (PTT) device can increase penile length and preserve erectile function in men who have undergone prostate cancer surgery (prostatectomy), reports a clinical trial in The Journal of Urology®, Official Journal of...

