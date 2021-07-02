Our News on Newswise
American Journal of Medical Quality supplement explores innovative solutions to health care quality and performance improvement
2-Jul-2021
Did your Plastic Surgeon Really Turn Back the Clock? Artificial Intelligence May Be Able to Quantify How Young You Actually Look After Facelift Surgery
For most patients, the reasons for having a facelift are simple: to "turn back the clock" for a younger and more attractive appearance. Even during the pandemic year 2020, more than 234,000 patients underwent facelift surgery, according to American...
30-Jun-2021
Direct Care Nurse Experts Will Discuss the Latest Guidance on Critical Care and Emergency Medicine at the Lippincott Nursing Virtual Conference
The Lippincott Nursing Virtual Conference will be held on June 24, offering the latest evidence-based content to frontline nurses and nurse managers with featured presentations from nurse experts on topics such as emergency care, medical cannabis,...
23-Jun-2021
Does Cannabis Affect Brain Development in Young People with ADHD? Too Soon To Tell, Reports Harvard Review of Psychiatry
At least so far, the currently limited research base does not establish that cannabis has additional adverse effects on brain development or functioning in adolescents or young adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), concludes a...
18-Jun-2021
New Artificial Heart Shows Promising Results in 'Auto-Mode' – Initial Clinical Experience Reported in ASAIO Journal
An experimental artificial heart includes an autoregulation control mechanism, or Auto-Mode, that can adjust to the changing needs of patients treated for end-stage heart failure. Outcomes in the first series of patients managed with the new heart...
18-Jun-2021
Wolters Kluwer Equips Time-strapped Clinicians with Evidence-based Orthopaedic Research Summaries from OrthoEvidence
To help clinicians stay current on orthopaedic and musculoskeletal research, Wolters Kluwer, Health announced today that Ovid® users will now have access to OrthoEvidence, a first of its kind evidence-based summary provider for orthopaedic...
17-Jun-2021
Study Suggests Unmedicated, Untreated Brain Illness is Likely in Mass Shooters
The first analysis of medical evidence on domestic mass shooters in the U.S. finds that a large majority of perpetrators have psychiatric disorders for which they have received no medication or other treatment, reports a study in the Journal of...
9-Jun-2021
New device helps restore penile length and sexual function after prostate cancer surgery
A new type of penile traction therapy (PTT) device can increase penile length and preserve erectile function in men who have undergone prostate cancer surgery (prostatectomy), reports a clinical trial in The Journal of Urology®, Official Journal of...
1-Jun-2021
