World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ)
Montreal, Quebec Canada

Former WFSJ Board Member, Pallava Bagla, Receives National Journalism Award

In celebration of India’s annual National Science Day, the country’s Ministry of Science and Technology has awarded Science correspondent Pallava Bagla the 2015 National Award for Outstanding Efforts in Science and Technology Communication in...
New Resource on Hepatitis C for Journalists Worldwide

The World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ) is launching a new initiative to help journalists report on the staggering toll of Hepatitis C (HCV) as well as the scientific and political barriers to treating the disease. To be launched on World...
Become a Media Trainer in Public Health Emergencies

The World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ), in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), is organizing a series of two-day Training of Trainers workshops.
WFSJ Projects for Journalists in 2015

The WFSJ will be holding infectious diseases and Ebola and pandemic influenza training workshops, as well as a viral hepatitis education package for health journalists in 2015.
Hepatitis C Global Media Education Initiative

The World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ) is pleased to announce it is launching a Hepatitis C (HCV) global media education initiative. The initiative’s steering committee will convene for the first time on April 24 at the 50th European...
About

The World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ) is a not-for-profit organization that represents science journalists and their associations.

The Federation supports strong, critical coverage of scientific issues through initiatives that train, mentor and educate science journalists internationally.

Its goals are to improve the quality of science reporting, promote standards and support science and technology journalists worldwide.

Contacts

Damien Chalaud
Senior Director of Communications

 damien.chalaud@mcgill.ca

514-398-5250
