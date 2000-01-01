American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM)

Name and Address
American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM)
News office:
1 Physics Ellipse
College Park MD 20740-3846
United States
Phones
Phone news office: 301-209-3385
Phone main:
Fax news office:

Contact Directory

Websites

URL Type
www.aapm.orgNews Office Website
www.newswise.com/articles/list...All Newswise Articles from this Source
www.aapm.org/Homepage


Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
Nancy Vazquez Programs Manager nvazquez@aapm.org 301- 209-3390
close
0.06566