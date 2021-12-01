Association for Psychoanalytic Medicine, Columbia University Medical Center
- Name and Address
- Association for Psychoanalytic Medicine, Columbia University Medical Center
- News office:
- c/o Henry Schwartz
41 Union Sq. W, Rm. 402
-
New York NY 100003
- United States
- Phones
- Phone news office: 212-875-1235
- Phone main:
- Fax news office:
(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)
|Name
|Title
|Beat
|Email
|Phone
Hidden Profiles
(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)
|Name
|Title
|Beat
|Email
|Phone