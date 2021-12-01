Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons

Name and Address Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons News office: 630 W 168th St., P&S 3-401 New York NY 10032 United States Phones Phone news office: Phone main: 212-305-2862 Fax news office: Contact Directory Websites URL Type http://www.cumc.columbia.edu/d... News Office Website www.newswise.com/articles/list... All Newswise Articles from this Source www.ps.columbia.edu/ Homepage



Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone

Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)