Florida Institute of Technology
- Name and Address
- Florida Institute of Technology
- News office:
- 150 W University Blvd.
-
Melbourne FL 32901-6988
- United States
- Phones
- Phone news office: 407-674-6399
- Phone main: 407-674-8000
- Fax news office:
(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)
|Name
|Title
|Beat
|Email
|Phone
Hidden Profiles
(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)
|Name
|Title
|Beat
|Email
|Phone