Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University

Name and Address Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University News office: Public Relations 136 Harrison Ave. Boston MA 02111 United States Phones Phone news office: 617-636-6586 Phone main: 617-636-3728 Fax news office: 617-636-3871 Contact Directory Websites URL Type news.tufts.edu/releases/ News Office Website www.newswise.com/articles/list... All Newswise Articles from this Source nutrition.tufts.edu/ Homepage



Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone

Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)