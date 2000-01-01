|URL
|Type
|go2foundation.org/
(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)
|Name
|Title
|Beat
|Phone
|Danielle Hicks
|Chief Patient Officer
|dhicks@go2foundation...
|Amy Moore
|Director of Science & Research,GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer
|amoore@go2foundation...
(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)
|Name
|Title
|Beat
|Phone
|Amy Moore
|Director of Science and Research
|amoore@go2foundation...