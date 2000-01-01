Hamilton College

Name and Address
Hamilton College
News office: Media Relations
198 College Hill Rd.
Clinton NY 13323
United States
Phones
Phone news office: 866-729-0313
Phone main: 315-859-4011
Fax news office: 315-859-4035

Contact Directory

Websites

URL Type
www.hamilton.edu/news/News Office Website
www.hamilton.edu/news/experts/Experts Directory Website
www.newswise.com/articles/list...All Newswise Articles from this Source
www.newswise.com/articles/list...Experts Available on Newswise


Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
Mike Debraggio Executive Director of Communications mdebragg@hamilton.ed... 315-859-4680
Esena Jackson Associate Director of New Media ejackson@hamilton.ed... 315-859-4681
Sharon Rippey Alumni Relations srippey@hamilton.edu 315-859-4656
close
0.08697