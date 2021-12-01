Institute for Medical Psychology, Otto-v.-Guericke University Magdeburg

Name and Address
Institute for Medical Psychology, Otto-v.-Guericke University Magdeburg
News office:
Universitätsplatz 2
Magdeburg 39106
Germany
Phones
Phone news office: 49-391/6718751
Phone main:
Fax news office:

Contact Directory

Websites

URL Type
www.uni-magdeburg.de/News Office Website
www.newswise.com/articles/list...All Newswise Articles from this Source
www.imp.ovgu.de/en/VIREGS.htmlHomepage


Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
Georg Reiser georg.reiser@medizin... 49-391-671-3088
Kornelia Suske Pressereferentin der Medizinischen Fakultät kornelia.suske@mediz... 49-391/67 15162
close
0.07021