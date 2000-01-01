International Anesthesia Research Society (IARS)

Name and Address
International Anesthesia Research Society (IARS)
News office:
44 Montgomery St., Ste. 1605
San Francisco CA 94104
United States
Phones
Phone news office: 415-296-6900
Phone main: 415-296-6900
Fax news office: 415-296-6901

Contact Directory

Websites

URL Type
www.newswise.com/articles/list...All Newswise Articles from this Source
www.newswise.com/articles/list...Experts Available on Newswise
www.iars.orgHomepage
www.anesthesia-analgesia.orgAcademic Journal


Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
Steven Sayre Director of Publishing and Strategic Partnerships ssayre@iars.org 415-296-6906
close
0.07898