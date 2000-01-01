National Optical Astronomy Observatory

Name and Address National Optical Astronomy Observatory News office: Public Affairs 950 N Cherry Ave. Tucson AZ 85719 United States Phones Phone news office: 520-318-8214 Phone main: 520-318-8000 Fax news office: 520-318-8451 Contact Directory Websites URL Type www.noao.edu/ News Office Website www.noao.edu/ Homepage



Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone

Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)