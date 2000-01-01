Nebraska Medical Center

Name and Address Nebraska Medical Center News office: 987400 Nebraska Medical Center Omaha NE 68198-7400 United States Phones Phone news office: Phone main: 402-552-2000 Fax news office: Contact Directory Websites URL Type www.nebraskamed.com Homepage



Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone

Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)