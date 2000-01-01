New York University College of Nursing

Name and Address
New York University College of Nursing
News office:
726 Broadway, 10th Fl.
New York NY
United States
Phones
Phone news office: 212-998-5152
Phone main: 212-998-5300
Fax news office: 212-995-3143

Contact Directory

Websites

URL Type
www.nursing.nyu.eduHomepage


Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
close
0.06875