Ontario Institute for Cancer Research

Name and Address
Ontario Institute for Cancer Research
News office:
MaRS Centre 661 University Ave., Ste. 510
Toronto Ontario M5G 0A3
Canada
Phones
Phone news office: 416-673-8505
Phone main:
Fax news office:

Contact Directory

Websites

URL Type
www.newswise.com/articles/list...All Newswise Articles from this Source
www.oicr.on.caHomepage


Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
Christopher Needles Manager, Strategic Communications christopher.needles@... 416-673-8505
close
0.0651