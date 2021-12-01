Rice University

Name and Address
Rice University
News office: Media Relations and Information
200 Allen Center, MS-300
Houston TX 77005-2659
United States
Phones
Phone news office: 713-348-6774
Phone main: 713-348-0000
Fax news office: 713-348-6750

Contact Directory

Websites

URL Type
www.rice.edu/Homepage


Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
Jade Boyd Science Editor & Associate Director of News and Media Relations | jadeboyd@rice.edu 713-348-6778
close
0.10225