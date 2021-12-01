Special Education Law Division; Law Offices of Sheila C. Bayne

Name and Address
Special Education Law Division; Law Offices of Sheila C. Bayne
News office:
Newport Beach CA 92660
United States
URL
http://www.newswise.com/https://www.autismlaws.com/
Phones
Phone news office:
Phone main: 949-636-6994
Fax news office:

Contact Directory

Websites

URL Type
autismlaws.comWebsite


Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
James Daniel Peters III Executive Director email@email.com
Dian Tackett Behavioral specialist
Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
close
0.07089