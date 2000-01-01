Texas A&M University

Name and Address Texas A&M University News office: News and Information Services 1372 TAMU College Station TX 77843 United States Phones Phone news office: 979-845-4641 Phone main: 979-845-4641 Fax news office: 979-845-9909 Contact Directory Websites URL Type www.tamu.edu/ Homepage experts.tamu.edu/ Experts Directory Website www.newswise.com/articles/list... All Newswise Articles from this Source www.newswise.com/articles/list... Experts Available on Newswise



Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone Leonard L. Berry Professor of Marketing, Regents Professor berryle@tamu.edu Danny Davis Professor of Homeland Security dannywdavis@tamu.edu (830) 556-4069 Michael R. Moreno Assistant Professor - Director of Innovation for Engineering Medicine michael.moreno@tamu.... Gerald Parker gerry.parker76@tamu.... Meg Penrose Professor of Law megpenrose@law.tamu....

Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)