Tulane University Health Sciences Center

Name and Address Tulane University Health Sciences Center News office: 1430 Tulane Ave., SL 26 New Orleans LA 70112-2699 United States Phones Phone news office: 504-588-5221 Phone main: Fax news office: 504-585-6019 Contact Directory Websites URL Type www.som.tulane.edu/pr/ News Office Website www.newswise.com/articles/list... All Newswise Articles from this Source www.newswise.com/articles/list... Experts Available on Newswise tulane.edu/ Homepage



Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone

Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)