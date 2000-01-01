UC Davis Health

Name and Address UC Davis Health News office: Public Affairs 4900 Broadway, Ste. 1200 Sacramento CA 95820 United States Phones Phone news office: 916-734-9040 Phone main: 916-723-2011 Fax news office: 916-734-9056 Contact Directory Websites URL Type health.ucdavis.edu/welcome/ind... Homepage health.ucdavis.edu/newsroom/ News Office Website



Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone

Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)