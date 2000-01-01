University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System

Name and Address University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System News office: Media Relations 701 S 20th St., AB 1320 Birmingham AL 35294-0113 United States Phones Phone news office: 205-934-3884 Phone main: Fax news office: 205-975-6147 Contact Directory Websites URL Type www.uab.edu/news News Office Website www.newswise.com/articles/list... All Newswise Articles from this Source www.newswise.com/articles/list... Experts Available on Newswise www.uab.edu/medicine/physicalm... Homepage



Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone

Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)