University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System
- Name and Address
- University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System
- News office: Media Relations
- 701 S 20th St., AB 1320
-
Birmingham AL 35294-0113
- United States
- Phones
- Phone news office: 205-934-3884
- Phone main:
- Fax news office: 205-975-6147
(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)
|Name
|Title
|Beat
|Email
|Phone
Hidden Profiles
(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)
|Name
|Title
|Beat
|Email
|Phone