University of Arkansas Sam M. Walton College of Business Administration
- Name and Address
- University of Arkansas Sam M. Walton College of Business Administration
- News office: External Relations
- Business Bldg. 343
-
Fayetteville AR 72701
- United States
- Phones
- Phone news office: 501-575-2539
- Phone main: 501-575-6146
- Fax news office: 501-575-7238
(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)
|Name
|Title
|Beat
|Email
|Phone
Hidden Profiles
(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)
|Name
|Title
|Beat
|Email
|Phone