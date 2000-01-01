University of Chicago

Name and Address University of Chicago News office: News 5801 S Ellis Ave., Rm. 120 Chicago IL 60637 United States Phones Phone news office: 773-702-8360 Phone main: 773-702-8360 Fax news office: 773-702-8324 Contact Directory Websites URL Type news.uchicago.edu/ News Office Website news.uchicago.edu/more/publica... Research Magazine Website www.newswise.com/articles/list... All Newswise Articles from this Source www.newswise.com/articles/list... Experts Available on Newswise



Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone

Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)