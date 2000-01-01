University of Georgia - Franklin College of Arts and Science

Name and Address University of Georgia - Franklin College of Arts and Science News office: uGA Old CollegeUniversity of Georgia Athens GA 30602 United States Phones Phone news office: 706-542-3301 Phone main: 706-542-3400 Fax news office: Contact Directory Websites URL Type franklin.uga.edu/ Homepage



Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone

Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)