University of Kentucky Children's Hospital
- Name and Address
- University of Kentucky Children's Hospital
- News office:
- N-100 - 800 Rose St.
-
Lexington KY 40536-0293
- United States
- Phones
- Phone news office:
- Phone main: 859-323-6000
- Fax news office: 859 323-5925
(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)
|Name
|Title
|Beat
|Email
|Phone
Hidden Profiles
(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)
|Name
|Title
|Beat
|Email
|Phone