University of Kentucky Children's Hospital

Name and Address
University of Kentucky Children's Hospital
News office:
N-100 - 800 Rose St.
Lexington KY 40536-0293
United States
Phones
Phone news office:
Phone main: 859-323-6000
Fax news office: 859 323-5925

Contact Directory

Websites

URL Type
www.mc.uky.edu/chuk/News Office Website
www.newswise.com/articles/list...All Newswise Articles from this Source
ukhealthcare.uky.edu/kentucky-...Homepage


Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
close
0.05479