University of Southern California (USC) Health Sciences

Name and Address
University of Southern California (USC) Health Sciences
News office: Health Sciences Public Relations
1975 Zonal Ave., #400
Los Angeles CA 90033
United States
Phones
Phone news office: 323-442-2830
Phone main: 213-740-0000
Fax news office: 323-442-2832

Contact Directory

Websites

URL Type
www.usc.edu/hsc/info/pr/index....News Office Website
www.usc.edu//uscnews/experts/Experts Directory Website
www.usc.edu/hsc/info/pr/pubs.h...Research Magazine Website
www.newswise.com/articles/list...All Newswise Articles from this Source
www.newswise.com/articles/list...Experts Available on Newswise
www.usc.edu/Homepage


Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
close
0.07591