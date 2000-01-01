University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Medicine

Name and Address University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Medicine News office: UW Health Public Affairs 610 Walnut St., WARF Bldg., Rm. 1007 Madison WI 53705 United States Phones Phone news office: 608-262-6343 Phone main: 608-263-6400 Fax news office: 608-263-6394 Contact Directory Websites URL Type www.uwhospital.org/Shells/leve... News Office Website www.newswise.com/articles/list... All Newswise Articles from this Source www.newswise.com/articles/list... Experts Available on Newswise www.medicine.wisc.edu/ Homepage



Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone

Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)