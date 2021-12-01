Weber Shandwick, Chicago

Name and Address Weber Shandwick, Chicago News office: 875 N Michigan Ave., Ste. 2400 Chicago IL 60611 United States Phones Phone news office: Phone main: 312-988-2400 Fax news office: 312-397-6602 Contact Directory Websites URL Type www.webershandwick.com News Office Website www.haymarketbusinesssubs.com/ Experts Directory Website www.newswise.com/articles/list... All Newswise Articles from this Source www.newswise.com/articles/list... Experts Available on Newswise



Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone

Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)