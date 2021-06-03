180 million Parler posts show discussion dominated by Trump, conservative topics, conspiracy theories

Article title: A Large Open Dataset from the Parler Social Network

Authors: Max Aliapoulios, Emmi Bevensee, Jeremy Blackburn, Barry Bradlyn, Emiliano De Cristofaro, Gianluca Stringhini, Savvas Zannettou

From the authors: “This paper presents a dataset of 183M Parler posts made by 4M users between August 2018 and January 2021, as well as metadata from 13.25M user profiles. We also present a basic characterization of the dataset, which shows that the platform has witnessed large influxes of new users after being endorsed by popular figures, as well as a reaction to the 2020 US Presidential Election. We also show that discussion on the platform is dominated by conservative topics, President Trump, as well as conspiracy theories like QAnon"

The paper was published in the Proceedings of the Fifteenth International AAAI Conference on Web and Social Media.